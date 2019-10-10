BAE Systems unveils next-generation electric propulsion system for transit buses

BAE Systems unveiled its next-generation full battery electric power and propulsion system for transit buses. The newest system positions cities around the world to get to zero transportation emissions and improve the range and efficiency of their electric transit bus fleets.

The technology adds to the company’s 20-plus years of experience developing and integrating electric-hybrid propulsion systems and accessories for transit buses. The Series-EV system builds on that core technology, but eliminates the need for a combustion engine to drive the bus. Instead, it uses electric motors, controls, and batteries.





Using the same components as Series-E and Series-ER, BAE Systems brings a full-electric option to transit with Series-EV.

Many cities are striving to get to zero emissions with their bus fleets and we are committed to supporting them with all-electric solutions that meet their needs and exceed their expectations. Our Series-EV system provides operators with a highly reliable and low-cost battery electric option that not only gives them more flexibility and capability, but allows them to completely eliminate emissions on their bus fleets. —Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems

The Series-EV system uses fewer, lighter, and more compact components to make it easy to install and reduce the need for future maintenance. The system’s light weight and reduced number of connections help to make the most of its power and paves the way for buses to travel longer distances on a single charge. As part of this unique design, it also allows operators to customize based on their propulsion or accessory power requirements. Larger buses would require more traction power and the addition of air conditioning on the bus would increase the accessory power needed.

BAE Systems has more than 10,000 electric-hybrid systems in service around the globe including major cities such as Paris, London, New York, and San Francisco. Every year its systems travel more than 330 million miles and transport nearly 2 billion people.