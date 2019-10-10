Groupe Renault forms subsidiary dedicated to new mobility services

Groupe Renault has created RENAULT M.A.I. (Mobility as an Industry), an operating subsidiary exclusively dedicated to new mobility services. Bringing together all the Group’s mobility activities within a single entity will create synergies, simplify the decision-making process, clarify existing offers and create new ones, the company said.

Groupe Renault has been involved in new mobility services for the past four years by developing car services with or without drivers (Renault MOBILITY, Zity in Madrid, Moov'in.Paris, Marcel) and by making highly targeted acquisitions and equity investments in various start-ups specialized in this field (Karhoo, Yuso, Como, iCabbi, Glide).

RENAULT M.A.I. will also be a lever to gather other actors around these issues through strategic partnerships. RENAULT M.A.I. thus aims to be not only the privileged partner of cities, regulatory authorities and transport operators, but also of companies in other sectors, to promote shared mobility at the service of consumers and able to meet environmental issues.

By 2050, nearly 70% of the world’s population will live in urban areas, compared to 55% today, which will represent an additional 2.5 billion urban dwellers. This perspective provides an insight into the immense challenges facing the quality of life, housing, transportation and health in cities.

In the field of mobility, new uses are spreading, questioning the place and status of the automobile. Increasingly, the market is being structured according to the habits of consumers who are less interested in owning a vehicle than in a multimodal, innovative, connected, and more ecological offer adapted to the diversity of their needs, the company said.