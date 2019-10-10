StreetScooter showcases all-new versions of successful WORK and WORK L electric light commercial vehicles

StreetScooter has presented the next generation of its successful all-electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs): the WORK and WORK L.

StreetScooter’s next generation of vehicles features a redesigned box body with a larger payload of more than one ton and space for up to four euro pallets. The new versions of the WORK and WORK L can reach a top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph). They also offer additional features that make the new models safer and more comfortable and convenient for everyday work on the job.





Examples include the in-vehicle Automatic Emergency Call system eCall and the AVAS Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System, both of which ensure more safety in road traffic, as well as a standard automatic climate control system, keyless entry and keyless start and a passenger side airbag. Plus, with a new faster charging system of 11kW, the vehicles can reach an 80% charge in approximately five hours.

StreetScooter is a well-known early bird in the electric light commercial vehicle sector. Years of experience and more than 100 million kilometers on the road have shown us what’s important in tough delivery traffic and last-mile logistics. We have incorporated those insights into a new design for our success models, the WORK and WORK L. The results speak for themselves: optimal operational equipment for environmentally conscious fleet customers. —StreetScooter CEO Jörg Sommer

Other standard features on the list are heated driver and passenger seats, electric adjustable heated side mirrors, an infotainment system with a Bluetooth hands-free system that uses DAB+, and Apple Car Play and Google Android Auto.

The new version of the WORK L will also serve as the basis for electric light commercial vehicles for the Chinese market. These trucks will be modified to meet the regional requirements of target customers in China.

At the beginning of September, StreetScooter announced its intention to establish a joint venture with the Chinese automobile manufacturer Chery and enter the important Chinese market with the production of a joint eLCV.

StreetScooter’s new electric light commercial vehicle will also be pilot-tested at DHL Express in the USA.