ACEA, Hydrogen Europe and IRU call on EU to ramp up investments in hydrogen refueling infrastructure

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), Hydrogen Europe and the International Road Transport Union (IRU) are jointly calling on European policy makers to ramp up investments in EU-wide hydrogen refueling infrastructure for fuel cell electric vehicles.

Fuel cell vehicles can contribute positively to the overall decarboniZation agenda of the EU. With zero tailpipe emissions, they help reduce CO2 from road transport while improving air quality for European citizens. Advantages of hydrogen technology include short refueling time and a long driving range, as well as a vehicle weight and load-carrying capacity that are comparable to conventional vehicles.

Unfortunately, hydrogen refueling infrastructure is severely lacking in Europe today, putting at risk the development of this innovative zero-emission solution, the organizations said. In addition, incentive schemes for renewable and low-carbon hydrogen mobility are much needed to make it affordable.

On the side-lines of the Hydrogen for Climate Action conference—organized by the European Commission (DG GROW) and Hydrogen Europe—ACEA, Hydrogen Europe and IRU came together to sign a statement urging the next European Commission and newly-elected MEPs to provide the right framework to support the roll-out of hydrogen infrastructure across the entire EU.

This includes revising the EU’s Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Directive to include mandatory targets for hydrogen, developing new financial instruments for infrastructure investments, as well as tapping into existing EU funding mechanisms (e.g. the Connecting Europe Facility).

A strategic plan for the pan-European deployment of infrastructure for fuel cell vehicles needs to be put in place, which also has to take into account the specific requirements of trucks, such as large storage capacities and strategic locations (e.g. logistic centers).

Along with other alternatively-powered vehicles, fuel cell vehicles hold a strong potential to help make the transition to zero-emission mobility. But their ability to reach this potential depends on a network of hydrogen refueling stations being built up right across Europe. Today, there are just 125 hydrogen stations in the EU, so there is much work to be done in the coming years. —ACEA’s Director General, Eric-Mark Huitema

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) represents the 15 major Europe-based car, van, truck and bus manufacturers: BMW Group, CNH Industrial, DAF Trucks, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford of Europe, Honda Motor Europe, Hyundai Motor Europe, Jaguar Land Rover, PSA Group, Renault Group, Toyota Motor Europe, Volkswagen Group, Volvo Cars, and Volvo Group.

Hydrogen Europe is the European association representing the interests of the hydrogen and fuel cell industry and its stakeholders.

IRU is the world road transport organization. Founded in 1948, IRU has members and activities in more than 100 countries. IRU has been managing the only global customs transit system for moving goods across international borders (TIR) since 1949.