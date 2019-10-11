Pepsico’s Modesto Frito Lay facility to deploy 3 BYD electric yard trucks

Three BYD 8Y electric yard trucks will be deployed by PepsiCo’s Modesto Frito Lay facility as part of a state project designed to showcase economically and environmentally sustainable warehousing and distribution technology.





The BYD 8Y electric yard trucks are part of what the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has termed a bold and transformative effort to replace the use of all diesel-powered freight equipment within one of Frito-Lay’s largest facilities.

The San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District is the lead agency with funding from CARB’s Zero and Near-Zero Emission Freight Facilities program.

The Frito-Lay Zero and Near-Zero Emission Project: Modesto, CA is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment—particularly in disadvantaged communities.

The project includes equipment testing, a one-year demonstration period, data collection, and associated reporting. The San Joaquin APCD anticipates the various equipment to be rolled out at different times to complete the demonstration, with full project completion in early 2021.

CARB anticipates the project will be emulated statewide.