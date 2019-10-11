Toyota to showcase next-generation Mirai Concept FCEV at 2019 Tokyo show

Toyota will preview the next generation of its Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. “Mirai Concept,” a final-stage development model of the second-generation Mirai will be on view at “Future Expo” from 24 October until 4 November at Megaweb. The re-designed Mirai features significantly greater range, improved driving performance, and an elegant, sporty design that offers increased passenger room and comfort.





The next-generation Mirai features a fully-redesigned fuel cell system, including its fuel cell stack, that delivers substantially improved performance. This includes targeting a 30% increase in driving range over the current generation due to increased hydrogen storage capacity, among other measures.

Improvements to the fuel cell system go beyond increased range to offer linear, smooth response when pulling away, unity between the driver’s throttle inputs and the car's acceleration. Handling is light and easy on winding roads, while highway driving produces an exceptional sense of power at all speeds.

Full details of the next-generation Mirai’s improved performance will be released at a later date.

Launched in 2014, the first-generation Toyota Mirai combined a driving range with refueling time equivalent to conventional vehicles and emissions of nothing but water. Since then, approximately 10,000 Mirai have been sold globally.

Scheduled for launch starting in late 2020, initially in Japan, North America and Europe, the second-generation Mirai has also been redesigned based on Toyota’s premium rear-wheel drive TNGA platform to combine greater agility and driving performance with a sleek and elegant exterior design.

The Mirai Concept will be presented in a newly developed exterior color (Force Blue Multiple Layers), that uses layers of color to achieve exceptional brightness and depth.

The interior, equipped with a 12.3-inch wide screen on the center console and instrument panel that embraces the driver, provides a simple, modern space to create a feeling of warmth and comfort. The fuel cell system configuration using the TNGA platform also allows for five seats instead of the current-generation Mirai’s four.

Engineered from the start to accommodate Toyota’s full range of powertrains, including hydrogen fuel cells, Toyota’s latest modular platform gives the Mirai Concept a higher degree of body rigidity, which contributes to greater agility and responsiveness, and a lower center of gravity, which makes for nimble, rewarding handling.