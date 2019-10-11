Toyota extends battery warranty for Model Year 2020 hybrid, plug-in, and fuel cell electric vehicles

In the US, Toyota announced it will extend its hybrid battery warranty from 8 years / 100,000 miles to 10 years from date of first use/150,000 miles, whichever comes first. This extension is valid for all new model year 2020 Toyota hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fuel cell electric vehicles.

All other HV components will retain coverage under the Hybrid System Warranty at 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The new 2020 Toyota hybrid battery warranty is the longest offered warranty in the industry that covers first ownership and all subsequent owners.revp

Toyota’s 2020 lineup includes seven hybrid models and one fuel cell model:

Fourth-generation Prius with available AWD-e features a combined EPA-estimated 50 MPG.

The Prius Prime, Toyota’s plug-in Hybrid, now also has seating for 5 and a range of 640 miles on a full charge and a full tank of gas.

First Corolla Hybrid with an EPA-estimated 52 combined MPG.

Third-generation Camry Hybrid with an EPA-estimated 52 combined MPG.

Second-generation RAV4 Hybrid with an estimated 40 combined MPG.

Avalon Hybrid premium sedan with an EPA-estimated 44 combined MPG.

New 2020 Highlander Hybrid with an estimated 33 combined MPG.

Current generation Toyota Mirai with an EPA-estimated 67 combined MPGe and 312-mile EPA-estimated driving range.

The Toyota Hybrid System Warranty coverage is 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, for the following components: