Vitesco Technologies supplying electric drive for new volume-production models of Groupe PSA and Hyundai

Vitesco Technologies, the drivetrain business of Continental, has signed agreements with Groupe PSA and Hyundai to supply the first fully integrated electric axle drive system for various volume-production models.

Production of the new electric drive system at Vitesco Technologies plant in Tianjin, China, has already started.





First fully integrated electric axle drive system for various volume-production models of PSA and Hyundai

Groupe PSA selected Vitesco Technologies’ new electric drive system for its e-CMP modular electric platform, upon which compact battery electric vehicle models such as the Peugeot e-208 and Opel Corsa-e will be built.

The Hyundai Motor Corporation has made Vitesco Technologies the supplier of choice in China through its joint venture Beijing Hyundai. Two models will be equipped with Vitesco Technologies’ electric drive system: the Encino compact SUV and the Lafesta sedan.

In addition, other vehicle manufacturers have chosen Vitesco Technologies to supply drive systems for battery electric cars that are planned to launch over the next 12 months. The electric axle drive system will also power German start-up Sono Motors’ Sion battery electric vehicle.

Vitesco Technologies’ electrification track record of more than a decade makes the company a key partner to all major car manufacturers. The company’s long-standing and enduring commitment to pioneering electric mobility solutions started back in 2006. By 2011, this electric drive system was on the market in the Renault car models Zoe, Fluence and Kangoo. Now, Vitesco Technologies has used its experience and deep expertise in electric drive systems to bring its innovative third generation of its electric axle drive system to market.

Two power ratings and best-in-class power density, size and weight. Vitesco Technologies’ engineers have improved the interaction between the system’s individual components: electric motor, power electronics and transmission. These improvements result in a drive system that is lighter, more compact and cost-effective.

The new module—the electric motor and power electronics of which are liquid-cooled—weighs less than 80 kilograms. It also features a new transmission-integrated electric parking lock function.

Through the intelligent combination and integration of the system’s individual components, it was also possible to remove numerous connectors and cables, cutting costs even further.

We offer our highly integrated electric axle drive system in power ratings from 100 up to 150 kW. With a maximum output of 150 kW and maximum torque of 310 N·m, the more powerful version is comparable with a conventional 2-liter turbodiesel engine, offering best-in-class power density, size and weight. —Thomas Stierle, Head of the Hybrid Electric Vehicle business unit at Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies chose to build this new electric axle drive system in China, currently the world’s largest and fastest-growing market for electric vehicles, and near its customers. This will enable Vitesco Technologies not only to serve its customers better, but also to showcase the Tianjin plant’s experience in the field of electric drive technologies. Highly automated production lines at the plant allow for large production volumes to be built to the highest quality standards.

Vitesco Technologies is one of the few automotive systems suppliers currently to offer complete electrification systems from a single source. The company’s portfolio ranges from 48-volt electrification technologies and key components for hybrid drives to full battery-electric drive systems.