Sales of BMW Group electrified vehicles up 10.1% in September, down 1% year-to-date

Global sales of BMW Group electrified models (fully-electric and plug-in hybrid) increased by 10.1% in September year-on-year to 16,035 units—due in part to the new BMW 330e. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first nine months have dropped by 1% at 96,570 units, compared to the same period last year.





BEV+PHEV combined share in new electromobility registrations by brand. Source: BMW, IHS Markit New Registrations BEV+PHEV combined 01/2019 - 08/2019. Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars.

BMW i sales for the month of September rose 23.9% to 4,148 units. Sales of the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrid climbed 35.9% in the first nine months of the year to reach a total of 11,996 units.

The BMW Group intends to have one million electrified vehicles on the roads by the end of 2021. The company expects to have delivered a total of half a million fully-electric and plug-in hybrid BMW and MINI vehicles to customers by the end of this year. The BMW Group also plans to offer 25 electrified models by 2023—more than half will be fully electric.





In the first nine months of the year, the BMW Group grew its worldwide sales of all vehicles by 1.7%, to 1,866,198 units (electrified vehicle share of 5.2%). Deliveries in September were up 4.6% on the same month last year, with a total of 248,684 premium BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles delivered to customers (electrified vehicle share of 6.4%).

The BMW Group increased sales in its three main sales regions in September: Europe (+4.4%), the Americas (+4.0%) and Mainland China (+5.8%). For the first time, more than half a million vehicles were sold in Mainland China in the first three quarters of the year.