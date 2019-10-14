DEUTZ acquires battery specialist Futavis to advance electrification strategy

Engine company DEUTZ AG has purchased Futavis GmbH, a development service provider for battery management hardware and software. The purchase of Futavis GmbH enables DEUTZ AG to incorporate batteries, a crucial core component, in its electrification strategy.

Futavis has extensive technical expertise in electronics, software, battery technology, and battery testing and in ensuring functional safety. The systems knowledge of DEUTZ subsidiary Torqeedo in the area of electric drives will thus be supplemented with high-voltage battery technology.

Battery technology is a vitally important element of our E-DEUTZ strategy, which we will be further expanding with the Futavis acquisition. With Futavis adding to the strong systems expertise of our DEUTZ and Torqeedo development teams by contributing its knowledge of components for high-voltage batteries, battery management systems, and safety engineering, we are taking the next step towards CO 2 -free off-highway-mobility. —Dr. Frank Hiller, CEO of DEUTZ AG

Futavis GmbH has developed and implemented numerous systems for customers in the automotive and commercial vehicle sectors. Founded in Alsdorf in 2013, the company employs around 30 people and is aiming to generate revenue of more than €5 million in 2019. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.