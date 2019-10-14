Porsche introduces entry-level electric Taycan 4S; two battery sizes

Shortly following on the global debut of the electric Taycan in September, Porsche is presenting the third version of the electric sports car: the Taycan 4S. The new model is available with two battery sizes: the Performance battery (79.2 kWh) models with up to 390 kW (530 PS) or the Performance battery Plus (93.4 kWh) with up to 420 kW (571 PS).





The Taycan 4S with Performance battery consumers 24.6 kWh/100 km combined; the Performance battery Plus model consumer 25.6 kWh/100 km.

Following the Taycan Turbo S and the Taycan Turbo, the Taycan 4S is therefore the new entry-level model in the series.

In both variants, the Taycan 4S accelerates from a standing start to 100 km/h in 4.0 seconds. The top speed is also 250 km/h (155 mph) in both cases. The range is up to 407 kilometers (253 miles) with the Performance battery and up to 463 kilometers (288 miles) with the Performance battery Plus (in accordance with WLTP in each case)—the highest value of the current Taycan range.

The maximum charging capacity (peak) is 225 kW (Performance battery) or 270 kW (Performance battery Plus).





The permanently excited synchronous machine on the rear axle has an active length of 130 millimeters and is therefore exactly 80 millimeters shorter than the corresponding drive component on the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo. The pulse-controlled inverter used on the front axle in the Taycan 4S operates with up to 300 amps, and the inverter on the rear axle with up to 600 amps.

With two permanently excited synchronous machines on the front and rear axles (all-wheel drive), as well as a two-speed transmission on the rear axle, the drive architecture comprises the same main technical highlights as on its model siblings. The same also applies to the intelligent charging management and exemplary aerodynamics.

With a Cd value from 0.22, the aerodynamics makes a significant contribution to low energy consumption and thus long range.

Distinguishing features of the Taycan 4S compared with the Turbo and Turbo S include the aerodynamically optimized 19-inch Taycan S Aero wheels and the red-painted brake calipers. The front apron with new geometry, side sills and rear diffuser in black ensure further visual differentiation. LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) are equipped as standard.

Centrally networked chassis systems Porsche uses a centrally networked control system for the Taycan chassis. The integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control analyses and synchronises all chassis systems in real time. As standard, the Taycan 4S features adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology including electronic damper control PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management).

The Taycan 4S has six-piston fixed-caliper brakes on the front axle with internally vented cast iron brake discs. The brake disc diameter is 360 millimetres on the front axle and 358 millimetres on the rear axle. Four-piston brakes are used on the rear axle. The brake calipers of the brake system are painted red.

The Taycan 4S can be ordered immediately and will arrive in European dealerships in January 2020. Prices in Germany start at €105,607 (US$116,000), including VAT and country-specific equipment.