Buick launches VELITE 6 PLUS MAV EV with increased range of 410 km

Buick launched the VELITE 6 PLUS MAV (multi-activity vehicle) electric vehicle in China.

The newest member of the VELITE 6 family, the VELITE 6 PLUS has a constant-speed range of up to 410 kilometers (255 miles) under New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) conditions on a single charge. This enables it to fully meet the daily transportation needs of most urban users.





The original VELITE 6 MAV was launched in April with an electric driving range of 301 kilometers. As Buick’s first global all-electric vehicle and SAIC-GM’s first electric vehicle for the mass market, the VELITE 6 integrates resources and advanced technology from GM and SAIC for new energy and connected vehicles. It represents the latest application of the Buick Blue strategy.

The capacity of the battery in the VELITE 6 PLUS has been increased to 52.5 kWh and its energy density has been increased to 140 Wh/kg, allowing it to store more energy with the same volume. It provides electricity consumption of 13.1 kWh/100 km.

Its new-generation pure electric drive system offers a smooth, quiet and natural driving experience. It generates 110 kW of maximum power and 350 N·m of maximum torque. The VELITE 6 PLUS can accelerate from 0 to 50 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

The battery can be fully charged to 80% of capacity within 40 minutes with a direct current (DC) fast charger. The vehicle can be driven for more than 40 kilometers after the battery is charged for five minutes.

The VELITE 6 PLUS comes with a range of advanced technologies, including six air bags, Forward Collision Alert (FCA), Collision Mitigation Braking (CMB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Side Blind Zone Alert (SBZA), Bosch's Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). In addition, it has a 10-inch touch-sensing center console and supports over-the-air (OTA) updates, Super ID and a virtual key.

The VELITE 6 family is now available in six variants at a price between RMB 165,800 and RMB 199,800 (US$23,500 to US$28,300) after national subsidies for new energy vehicles.

VELITE 6 customers are entitled to 100G of free OnStar 4G LTE data service every year. The warranty remains effective if the vehicle’s ownership changes, ensuring a high residual value.