Navigant Research finds public charger deployments are encouraging plug-in EV adoption

According to a new report from Navigant Research, although the business model is in question, analyses indicate public charger deployments are positively affecting PEV adoption. The report analyzes the relationship between public charger deployment and plug-in EV (PEV) demand, providing an overview of upcoming industry innovations and ways industry stakeholders can speed the PEV industry development cycle.

EV markets have grown considerably since 2010 due to government policies and advances in battery technology. However, purchase subsidy programs in major markets are beginning to phase out, and PEV ownership largely remains an option for select consumer groups rather than the mass market due partly to an insufficient public charging solution.

The EV industry is striving to deploy sufficient public charging options, but an initial sustainable development business model is doubtful, due to low utilization among early EV adopters, making private investment difficult.

This finding is encouraging for PEV market stakeholders, and should be considered when designing policies to speed PEV adoption. There are many ways to support public charging, and a growing collection of solutions are emerging on behalf of steady progress, with technology standards and innovative approaches using communication protocols and energy storage technologies. —Scott Shepard, senior research analyst at Navigant Research

To propel deployment of public charging, Navigant Research recommends stakeholders use subsidies to shape and standardize public charger deployment. They should encourage interoperability and flexibility, and clarify a role for the electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) sector. Additionally, opening additional revenue streams for charge point operators, can aid in market advancement.

The report, Leveraging Charging Infrastructure to Accelerate EV Sales, report analyzes the relationship between public charger deployment and PEV demand. It also assesses current industry challenges and issues with existing market support policies as well as industry practices.