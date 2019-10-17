Dependable Supply Chain Services deploys Orange EV electric trucks as step towards zero-emission freight facility

Orange EV and Dependable Supply Chain Services announced the deployment of Orange EV pure electric terminal trucks (aka yard trucks, hostlers, spotters) as the first step in fulfilling the Dependable Highway Express (DHE) plan to transform its Ontario, California facility into a sustainable, energy-efficient, emission-free freight terminal.





Launching their transition to a zero-emission facility, DHE replaced two diesel yard trucks with two Orange EV battery electric trucks. DHE, with support from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and additional project partners, will make further investments in electric forklifts, over-the-road electric trucks, and charging infrastructure, all powered with solar energy generated onsite.

Orange EV’s Class 8 electric trucks, commercially deployed since 2015, are more than 400% more energy-efficient than their diesel counterparts. At moderate use sites, replacing one diesel yard truck with Orange EV electric trucks can eliminate 80 tons of CO 2 , along with NO x , particulate matter, and other criteria pollutants.

DHE leveraged funds from CARB’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) to purchase its Orange EV trucks. Currently, HVIP funds enable Orange EV to provide discounts of up to $165,000 per T-Series electric terminal truck. CARB is in the process of transitioning terminal trucks into its Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE), where, in addition to discounts for these trucks, proposed funding will also include vouchers for charging equipment.

Overall, the HVIP program has driven growth in the ultra-clean trucks market in California, helping to reduce air pollution and cut climate changing gases, especially in communities suffering from high-volume traffic. More than 50% of vehicles purchased through the program are operating in communities disproportionately burdened by harmful air pollutants.

HVIP and CORE are part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health—particularly in disadvantaged communities. Projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling and more. At least 35% of these investments are made in disadvantaged and low-income communities.

Dependable Highway Express is a division of Dependable Supply Chain Services, a full-service logistics provider offering trucking (LTL/FTL), warehousing & distribution, harbor drayage, 3PL (third-party logistics), air freight forwarding, ocean freight forwarding, and freight transport to and from Hawaii & Guam.