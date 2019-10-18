Germany’s BMVI awarding €23.5M to hydrogen mobility projects

Germany’s BMVI (Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure) awarded €23.5 million to a set of hydrogen mobility projects ranging from forklift trucks to equipping a ride-pooling fleet to the development of a hydrogen bus and a fuel-cell-powered street sweeper.

Hydrogen, fuel cells and electricity move the future. We have seen many studies and pilot projects in recent years. We really need them on the road now—because today we have to convince citizens that the technology works and is a real milestone towards tomorrow’s carbon-neutral mobility. —Andreas Scheuer, Federal Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure





The funding is part of the National Innovation Program Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NIP), with which the Federal Government has been investing in research and development since 2006. The program is intended to support the first products required for market activation in various fields of application.

The following projects received funding:

GHT Mobility GmbH (CleverShuttle), €754,622 for the procurement of 50 fuel cell vehicles to develop an innovative mobility offering based on IT-optimized ride pooling.

Deutsche Post DHL Group, €9,822,330 for the procurement of 500 fuel cell vehicles (street scooters) for use in the parcel delivery service at Deutsche Post DHL Group.

MAN & Shell with Anleg GmbH and TU Braunschweig, €8,121,251 for the development and testing of a fuel cell system for heavy-duty commercial vehicles as well as a mobile and self-sufficient refueling device.

FAUN Environmental Technology GmbH & Co. KG, €521,241 for the development of hydrogen fuel cell fuel garbage collection trucks and sweepers.

EvoBus GmbH, €3,309,652 for the development of a battery electric city bus with fuel cell range extender.

Günsel Fördertechnik and Fahrzeugbau GmbH, €1,024,094 for the procurement of 89 hydrogen-powered industrial trucks for intralogistic use at the BMW Leipzig plant.

In the National Innovation Program Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology NIP II (2016-2026), the German government is promoting the market introduction of the technologies with the funding guidelines for research and development as well as market activation.

Specifically for transport, this involves sector-wide procurement of applications with hydrogen and fuel cell technology. Funds amounting to around €250 million are ready; the financial programming in the budget 2019 envisages another €481 million by 2022.

In the first phase of the NIP (2006-2016), the Federal Government and industry spent a total of €1.4 billion for technology promotion and demonstration projects.

The Federal Government is also supporting the expansion target of 100 filling stations by 2020. NOW GmbH coordinates the NIP. In the first phase of the NIP, 50 public hydrogen refueling stations were promoted. In 2018 NIP 2 was granted 20 additional service stations via a first call for support. The majority of the 75 gas stations currently in operation are in the hands of the industrial joint venture H2 Mobility.

Current status of hydrogen filling stations in Germany (October 2019):