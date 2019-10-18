Equipmake unveils new low-floor electric bus chassis aimed at double-deckers

UK electrification company Equipmake revealed the latest version of its electric bus powertrain at Busworld Europe; the new low-floor version of its EBus electric chassis (earlier post) is aimed at double-decker applications.





Equipmake’s existing low-entry EBus powertrain—designed for single deckers—has been in testing for the last 12 months and enters in-service trials next year.

All EBus drivetrains feature two APM200 motors—Equipmake’s innovative spoke-architecture electric motor, bred from F1 technology. These motors, which each produce 220 kW and 450 N·m of torque are mated to a two-speed gearbox, while proven Semikron SKAI inverters and the latest generation lithium-ion battery cells complete the fully integrated platform.





The drivetrain features a number of innovations that not only improve range but reduce capital cost. By optimizing the heating and cooling of the vehicle and maximizing overall energy efficiency, the bus will have enough range for one day’s running without the need for charging. In this way, the vehicle won’t be reliant on infrastructure and can maintain flexibility of route.

For operators, it also reduces initial expenditure as the EBus platform’s efficiency means it can use a smaller battery pack bringing overall cost down. Equipmake estimates that within 8-10 years, its EBus platform will be cheaper to run than a conventional diesel version.

To charge the vehicle, the operator simply needs access to a standard three-phase supply, which will fully charge the vehicle in around five hours. However, the powertrain also supports fast charging and has an onboard charger.

Equipmake will begin double-decker chassis trials later this year.