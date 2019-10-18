Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Swindon Powertrain developing compact, high-power “crate” EV powertrain; targeting June 2020 production
EEA report finds most Europeans in cities still exposed to levels of air pollution exceeding WHO guidelines

Equipmake unveils new low-floor electric bus chassis aimed at double-deckers

18 October 2019

UK electrification company Equipmake revealed the latest version of its electric bus powertrain at Busworld Europe; the new low-floor version of its EBus electric chassis (earlier post) is aimed at double-decker applications.

Equipmake_EBus low floor_1

Equipmake’s existing low-entry EBus powertrain—designed for single deckers—has been in testing for the last 12 months and enters in-service trials next year.

All EBus drivetrains feature two APM200 motors—Equipmake’s innovative spoke-architecture electric motor, bred from F1 technology. These motors, which each produce 220 kW and 450 N·m of torque are mated to a two-speed gearbox, while proven Semikron SKAI inverters and the latest generation lithium-ion battery cells complete the fully integrated platform.

Equipmake_EBus low floor_1

The drivetrain features a number of innovations that not only improve range but reduce capital cost. By optimizing the heating and cooling of the vehicle and maximizing overall energy efficiency, the bus will have enough range for one day’s running without the need for charging. In this way, the vehicle won’t be reliant on infrastructure and can maintain flexibility of route.

For operators, it also reduces initial expenditure as the EBus platform’s efficiency means it can use a smaller battery pack bringing overall cost down. Equipmake estimates that within 8-10 years, its EBus platform will be cheaper to run than a conventional diesel version.

To charge the vehicle, the operator simply needs access to a standard three-phase supply, which will fully charge the vehicle in around five hours. However, the powertrain also supports fast charging and has an onboard charger.

Equipmake will begin double-decker chassis trials later this year.

Posted on 18 October 2019 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)