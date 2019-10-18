Ford introduces North America’s largest electric vehicle charging network for its EV customers; Greenlots led buildout

Ford is offering its all-electric vehicle customers North America’s largest electric vehicle public charging network—the FordPass Charging Network—with more than 12,000 places to charge, including fast charging, and more than 35,000 charge plugs—more than any other automotive manufacturer. Ford is providing two years of complimentary access.

The Ford all-electric vehicle charging strategy also features at-home charging options.

New Ford all-electric vehicles, including the Mustang-inspired SUV arriving next year, will come standard with a Ford Mobile Charger that can charge regardless of outlet power (120- and 240-volt outlets); for those with longer commutes or who want greater peace of mind, a Ford Connected Charge Station can fully power a vehicle overnight while they sleep. Ford is collaborating with Amazon in the US for all installation services from 240V outlets to the Ford Connected Charge Station.

Through FordPass on a mobile device or in each vehicle’s on-screen dashboard, customers will be able to monitor charging at home, and easily find and pay for easy, one-stop charging at FordPass Charging Network stations.

Among people who already own or want to purchase electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, 48 percent say that a lack of charging stations is one of their main concerns. By offering industry-leading charging access we are dismantling those barriers, allowing more customers to confidently enjoy the benefits of owning an electric vehicle. —Ted Cannis, Ford director of global electrification

Ford expects many customers will choose an available Ford Connected Charge Station. The 48-amp Ford Connected Charge Station can fully power a vehicle overnight, adding an estimated average range of 32 miles per charging hour.

Greenlots, a member of the Shell Group, has led the buildout of the FordPass Charging Network. The program will go live in 2020 and all functionality will fall within the existing FordPass mobile app, which has been integrated with the Greenlots open standard technology platform.

Drivers who are a part of this program will also be able to access chargers from multiple EV charging networks without needing to sign up separately for individual network apps or memberships. This has been made possible through Greenlots-led EV driver roaming partnerships in the industry between major charging providers.

This new program will not only provide easy charging accessibility to Ford customers but will also serve as a blueprint to help evolve the entire EV industry in a coordinated and uniform way. Integration of the Ford and Greenlots technology platforms within the FordPass app will provide a seamless and integrated EV charging experience, as well as push forward the commercialization and widespread adoption of emerging EV charging standards and technologies. Through this program, the EV charging industry is more unified than ever—a huge win for current and future EV drivers. —Harmeet Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Greenlots

While all chargers participating in this program will be networked together for Ford customers, the operation and maintenance of each specific station will remain within the responsibility of each individual infrastructure provider. All participating Greenlots chargers will be connected to the company’s SKY EV Charging Network Software that balances grid demand and enables station owners to integrate renewable energy and storage assets onsite.

Ford will work with Greenlots to explore adding additional networks to the FordPass Charging Network in the future for even further coverage.

In collaboration with Electrify America, the FordPass Charging Network will provide access to DC fast chargers. At a 150-kilowatt charger, customers can add an estimated 47 miles of range in 10 minutes. For longer trips, customers can charge their battery from 10% to 80% full charge in 45 minutes using an Electrify America DC fast charger.

Ford will keep electric vehicle drivers fully connected whether charging at home or on the road through the FordPass app. Customers can set charging schedules and alerts at home and easily pre-condition their vehicle before they drive. While on the road, customers can be confident that Ford is providing the tools to help easily plan trips. A key feature within FordPass, and available through a vehicle’s on-screen dashboard, is FordPass Power My Trip, a tool that makes trip planning hassle-free by considering the vehicle’s current state of charge and identifying charging points along each route.

FordPass or the vehicle’s on-screen dashboard will tell a customer whether a charging outlet is available or in use (if data is made available by a charge point operator). FordPass will also identify points of interest.

Customers can track their vehicle’s charging progress through the FordPass app, available at no extra cost through the Apple and Google Play stores for any Ford customer.

Ford says it is investing $11.5 billion in electrified vehicles through 2022 and that it is focused on the customer journey from end to end, including education ahead of purchase, and an easy shopping and ownership experience.