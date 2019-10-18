Swindon Powertrain developing compact, high-power “crate” EV powertrain; targeting June 2020 production

Swindon Powertrain is developing a new compact 80kW “crate” electric powertrain that will make it easier for specialist OEMs to electrify their low volume sports cars, light commercial and recreational vehicles. Swindon Powertrain’s High Power Density (HPD) EV system will ease the transition for manufacturers currently frustrated by the lack of compact, high-power EV systems available to buy in low volumes.

(Crate engines are fully assembled new or remanufactured engine units shipped to an installer.)





To date, niche manufacturers have not had access to compact, high-power EV powertrains they could source in low- to mid-volume, leading to a vacuum of supply. When you factor in development costs, specialist OEMs haven’t been able to electrify their vehicles as quickly as they would like. Our ready-to-install crate powertrain will accelerate EV adoption in sectors poorly served by the larger tier one manufacturers and integrators. —Swindon Powertrain’s managing director Raphaël Caillé

Funded by the Niche Vehicle Network and working in partnership with electric motor manufacturer iNetic and automotive specialist Code, Swindon Powertrain’s HPD project will create a turn-key crate transverse system with the highest power/volume ratio on the market.

So compact is the 70kg HPD EV powertrain—600mm wide by 440mm deep by as little as 280mm tall, that the motor, inverter, single-speed transmission and cooling system assembly fits under the hood of a classic Mini, in a quad bike or under the loading platform of a light commercial vehicle.





The HPD project will develop tooling, including castings, and identify manufacturing techniques to have the unit in production by June 2020. Core R&D and validation will be covered by the program, easing development costs further for integrators.

This project follows Swindon Powertrain’s program earlier this year to electrify an original Mini, integrating a new and robust EV system into its tight confines.

Multiple mounting points and flexibility for inverter and cooling pack locations will enable the powertrain it to fit a range of vehicles from sports car through to commercial vehicles while waterproofing options makes it suitable off-road leisure and recreation vehicles.

Other sectors set to benefit include OEMs that could use it as an e-axle for hybrid passenger car applications as well as the growing number of retrofit classic cars being converted to EVs.

Established in 1971 as a high-performance engine specialist, Swindon Powertrain is leading designer and manufacturer of road and race engines and components.