Volvo Buses launches new electric articulated bus

Volvo Buses is launching a new electrically-powered articulated bus that can carry up to 150 passengers and with 80% lower energy consumption compared to a corresponding diesel bus. With the Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated, Volvo Buses is making it attractive to electrify even high-frequency bus routes with large numbers of passengers.

The new electrically powered articulated bus was unveiled at the Busworld show in Brussels on October 18–23.

To meet the specific requirements of different cities and operators, the Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated has a flexible construction and can be optimised to suit varying needs.

The Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated is available in two lengths, 18 and 18.7 m. The number of batteries can be varied to provide the exact energy storage capacity needed for each vehicle, with up to 396 kWh energy storage capacity.

Charging can take place either via quick-charge stations along the route (OppCharge) or via the main grid when the bus is parked in the depot (Combo2/CCS).

From the performance viewpoint the Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated has been developed to provide first-class driveability even on demanding uphill gradients and it can handle a fully loaded start on a 20˚ uphill slope.

The Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated has been designed to boost swift passenger movement and to give passengers a quiet and comfortable ride. The bus features four double doors, large uncluttered floor areas and ergonomically designed handrails and grab-handles, as well as Volvo-designed seats.

The cab gives the driver a commanding view of surrounding traffic and a comfortable driving position. The low noise level reduces the risk of tiredness and distraction. A high-capacity climate unit ensures a pleasant temperature for passengers and driver alike. The Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated can be equipped with Volvo Dynamic Steering, which significantly eases the driver’s work and reduces strain on the shoulders, arms and back.

The Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated is engineered to be able to be driven in defined zones with particularly strict demands concerning noise, exhaust emissions and speed, such as zero-emission zones in urban centres and indoor bus stops. In order to further enhance safety for unprotected road users, the bus can be equipped with Safety Zone Management, which automatically prevents specified speed limits from being exceeded, and Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection System, which alerts the driver if there is a risk of collision with pedestrians or cyclists.

The bus uses dual electric motors with a two-speed transmission. Maximum power output is 2x200 kW, with maximum torque of 31 kN·m at the driven axle.

In addition to the Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated, the Volvo Buses range of electrified vehicles includes: Hybrid buses: Volvo 7900 Hybrid, Volvo 7900 Hybrid Articulated, Volvo Hybrid Double Deck. Up to 40% more energy-efficient compared to corresponding diesel buses. Electric hybrids (plug-in hybrids): Volvo 7900 Electric Hybrid. Up to 60% more energy-efficient compared with corresponding diesel buses. Electric buses: Volvo 7900 Electric and Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated. Up to 80% more energy-efficient than a corresponding diesel bus.

Upgraded hybrids. Volvo’s hybrid buses have been upgraded and can now be driven quietly, emission-free and energy-efficiently on electricity even before arriving at the bus stop, while at a standstill for boarding and exiting, and when leaving the bus stop.

Electric propulsion can be used at speeds of up to 50 km/h, compared to the previous 20 km/h. Depending on the climate and the topography, the bus can run on electricity for up to one km at a time.

The upgrade is available for Volvo Buses’ full range of new Euro 6 hybrid buses.