New Toyota Yaris marks first use of TNGA for compact; new hybrid system

In Japan, Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) unveiled the new model Yaris. Scheduled to go on sale in Japan starting in mid-February 2020, the new Yaris will be exhibited at VenusFort in Odaiba, Tokyo during the Tokyo Motor Show 2019. The new Yaris will also be displayed in showrooms throughout Japan from the end of October to December.

The first-generation Yaris was created in 1999 as a car that would serve as the global standard for compact cars by enlisting the full portfolio of Toyota’s technology. Toyota re-designed the platform and all major components, including the engine, transmission, and suspension to achieve generous cabin space and outstanding basic performance in a minimum size.

The new Yaris is a new-generation compact car that adopts the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, on which Toyota will base its compact cars for developed countries in the future, and features components built entirely from the ground up, including the engine, Hybrid System, transmission, and suspension.

In addition to the light yet highly rigid body and low center of gravity, the Yaris is offered with four different powertrains to deliver agility, superior comfort, and smooth and direct acceleration:

The newly developed 1.5-liter inline three-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine and Direct Shift-CVT;

The 1.5-liter Dynamic Force Engine with New-generation Hybrid System;

The 1.5-liter Dynamic Force Engine with 6-speed manual; and

An improved 1.0-liter engine with a compact and lightweight CVT.

In addition to pursuing Toyota’s ongoing goal of developing the world’s highest level of fuel efficiency for a hybrid vehicle, the new Yaris is offered with E-Four (electric four-wheel drive system), a first for a Toyota compact car.

Toyota is among the first to adopt an array of advanced features challenging the common hierarchy based on car size, such as Advanced Park, Toyota’s advanced parking support system (a first for a Toyota vehicle); the latest Toyota Safety Sense, which has been expanded to detect oncoming cars when turning right at an intersection and pedestrians crossing the street when turning right or left; Turn Tilt Seats (equipped by Toyota for the first time) which facilitate entering and exiting the vehicle; and Display Audio (standard on all models), which can connect with smartphones.

An accessory power outlet (1,500 W) is available for the hybrid version of the cars. With the accessory, electricity from the vehicle can be used to power electrical devices and appliances using the same type of electrical outlets found at home. Additionally, the vehicle can serve as an emergency power generator in cases such as blackouts.

This marks the 20th year since the first Yaris debuted, so we wanted to build a new-generation compact car that goes far beyond customers’ preconceptions about class by building on the strengths of the Yaris as a compact car while revamping the platform, powertrain, and all other components. Compact cars are driven by many people, so offering a pleasurable drive was a priority, but it also prompted us to use the Yaris as the starting point of cars with the world’s highest level of fuel efficiency and secure safety technology. —Chief Engineer Yasunori Suezawa, in charge of development of the new Yaris

TNGA for compact cars. The new model Yaris is Toyota’s first car to adopt the platform (GA-B) for compact cars, which features a body developed to be lightweight and highly rigid with a low center of gravity. The platform achieves both superior handling stability and a high-quality ride by shedding 50 kg in vehicle weight compared to the conventional model, increasing torsional rigidity by at least 30%, and lowering the center of gravity by 15 mm. It also delivers driving performance beyond its class by being agile yet confident and natural (the vehicle remains stable while driving yet responds naturally to the driver’s intentions).

TNGA platform for compact cars

The newly developed 1.5-liter inline three-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine is based on the TNGA design philosophy. This engine uses high speed combustion technology, such as a longer stroke and expanded valve angle to achieve both low fuel consumption and high output.

1.5L Dynamic Force Engine and Direct Shift CVT

Toyota also enhanced the 1.0-liter inline three-cylinder engine through various improvements that include increased tumble flow, higher EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) rate, and reduced friction to achieve nimble driving and low fuel consumption.

1.0-liter engine and Super CVT-I

The new-generation 1.5-liter Hybrid System (adopted by Toyota for the first time) achieves greater fuel efficiency by enhancing the efficiency of the entire system and by adopting a dedicated engine designed for the Hybrid System and the other newly developed hybrid units.

1.5L Dynamic Force Engine with Hybrid System

New power control unit

New Li-ion battery

In addition to achieving the world’s highest level of fuel efficiency for a hybrid vehicle, acceleration has also been enhanced to in pursuit of both fuel efficiency and performance. E-Four is being offered on a Toyota compact car for the first time.

Double wishbone rear suspension and E-four motor

Advanced features for safety, security, comfort, and convenience. The new Yaris comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense, Toyota’s latest active safety package.

The pre-collision safety system detects pedestrians during the day and night and cyclists during the day to help prevent collisions and mitigate damage. The sensing system has been expanded to prevent accidents at intersections by detecting oncoming cars when turning right and pedestrians crossing the street when turning right or left (adopted by Toyota for the first time).

Toyota also added Low Speed Acceleration Control (adopted by Toyota for the first time) to support the prevention of collisions caused by pedal misapplication at time of reduced speed. This uses millimeter-wave radar and a mono camera to recognize bicycle riders and pedestrians immediately in front of the car. This control helps prevent collisions and mitigate damage by suppressing the engine output or by lightly applying the brakes to suppress acceleration if there is an object in front of the car and the accelerator pedal is depressed with excessive force when starting from a standstill or during low-speed operation.

Yaris also features:

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with full-speed range that supports driving behind another car;

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA that enhances steering so cars can remain centered in the same lane when using the radar cruise control;

Automatic High Beam (AHB) that changes between high beam and low beam headlights; and

Road Sign Assist (RSA) that displays road signs recognized by the camera on the display so that drivers do not miss them.

The new Yaris is also equipped with a Secondary Collision Brake, which contributes to mitigating the damage caused by secondary collisions. The Secondary Collision Brake and the brake lights are automatically activated if the SRS air bag sensor detects a collision and activates the air bags. This decelerates the vehicle to mitigate damage caused by secondary collisions.

For the first time, Toyota is introducing Advanced Park, which represents the cutting edge of Toyota’s Advanced Parking Support System and is based on Toyota’s automation concept of having the car and driver act as partners.

This system supports parking operations by controlling not just the steering wheel, but also the accelerator and brakes (the driver needs only to operate the shift lever according to instructions). The system alerts the driver with audible warnings and applies the brakes to help avoid minor collisions by using cameras and ultrasonic sensors to monitor the vicinity of the car.

By setting the parking spot in advance, the system can also park in spots without white lines—a world first.