Mitsubishi Electric to demo autonomous-driving technologies in new xAUTO test vehicle; autonomous parking & driving on surface roads

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation will exhibit the latest version of the xAUTO, a vehicle capable of autonomous driving on surface roads without high-definition maps and of parking autonomously both indoors and outdoors, during the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 from 24 October to 4 November. The xAUTO is a demonstration car that incorporates Mitsubishi Electric’s technologies for autonomous driving.





Mitsubishi Electric’s autonomous driving system is realized with sensor-fusion technologies implemented with peripheral sensors, millimeter-wave radar and cameras, etc. as well as infrastructure-assisted technologies incorporating Centimeter Level Augmentation Service (CLAS) signals from the Quasi Zenith Satellite System and high-definition three-dimensional maps.

The system has been tested on actual surface roads near Tokyo’s waterfront and in the city of Tsukuba, located north of Tokyo. Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric expects to realize fully autonomous driving in designated areas (Autonomous Driving Level 4) by implementing proprietary traffic-control technologies, which are currently deployed for both railways and aircrafts, and its brand of artificial-intelligence (AI) technology: Maisart (Mitsubishi Electric’s AI creates the State-of-the-ART in technology).

Features include: