Strong hybrid sales lift Toyota Motor Europe to 5.3% market share; 52% mix of hybrids sustained into Q3

Toyota Motor Europe reported strong performance continuing into the third quarter 2019 driven by new model introductions and increased demand for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). The company announced Jan-Sep total vehicle sales of 838,691 units across the region in a declining market, reporting 3.1% growth year-on-year, showing an increase of 2.6% for Toyota and 9.4% for Lexus.

Of that, total hybrid sales were 435,881 units, representing +16% growth year-on-year.

Despite the weaker European market, Toyota & Lexus sales have increased thanks to strong demand for our hybrid models. We were confident of continued sales and market share growth this year but demand is even higher than our original expectations. This strong performance will continue in quarter four and we are on track to comfortably exceed our total Toyota and Lexus sales objective of 1,065,000 this year due to the strength of our hybrid order bank. —Matt Harrison, TME Executive Vice President

Demand has surged for models with hybrid electric powertrains now representing 52% of the sales mix across Greater Europe, and 62% in Western Europe only.

Customers have responded very positively to the new Corolla Hatchback and Touring Sports, which are now available with two hybrid electric powertrains: 1.8L – 122 hp and 2.0L - 180hp. This “dual hybrid” strategy has boosted Corolla’s combined hybrid mix to 84%. In addition, the Corolla Sedan is, for the first time, available with a hybrid electric powertrain that represents about 50% of the new model sales.

Demand is also strong for the new RAV4 and for the new premium crossover Lexus UX, with hybrid electric mix of 80% and 90% respectively in Western Europe.

The new Camry has been successfully expanded this year to Western Europe where it is sold exclusively with a hybrid electric powertrain.

Lexus sales increased by 9.4% versus last year, due to the introduction of the Lexus ES and the new Lexus UX.

Top Toyota-brand hybrids were: Toyota C-HR Hybrid (94,536); Corolla hatchback & Touring Sports (89,835); Yaris Hybrid (86,330); RAV4 (75,168). Total Toyota-brand hybrid sales were 392,804 (+15% year-on-year).

Top Lexus hybrids were: NX Hybrid (13,181); UX Hybrid (13,198); RX Hybrid (5,215). Total Lexus-brand hybrid sales were 43,077 (+28% year-on-year).