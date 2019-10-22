Hyundai Motor previews HDC-6 NEPTUNE fuel-cell-electric truck concept and trailer

Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) released the first rendering images of its concept for a hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric truck, HDC-6 NEPTUNE.





Known for its leadership in fuel cell technology with integrated capabilities for the passenger and commercial vehicle markets, HMC will debut its latest commercial truck concept during this year’s North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta.

In addition, Hyundai Translead (HT) will also reveal its eco-friendly, high-performance refrigerated concept trailer solution, HT Nitro ThermoTech.

Supporting the company’s vision for a zero-carbon-emission fuel-cell truck, Hyundai’s name for its concept—HDC-6 NEPTUNE—recognizes the Roman god of the seas, Neptune, symbolizing the hydrogen-powered natural elements of the sea: the largest potential source of hydrogen fuel on Earth.

We have cemented the fuel cell technology leadership positon in the passenger vehicle sector with the world’s first commercially produced fuel cell EV and the second generation fuel cell EV, the NEXO. With the introduction of HDC-6 NEPTUNE, in addition to the road-proven Xcient fuel cell truck, we expand our technology leadership into the commercial vehicle sector by unveiling our vision of how fuel cell electric trucks can resolve the environmental equations of widely used commercial vehicles and our commitment to create a decarbonized society. —Edward Lee, Head of Commercial Vehicle Business Division at Hyundai Motor Company

In addition to HDC-6 NEPTUNE’s unique construction, fuel-cell system and advanced in-cab technology, its modern design draws inspiration from the streamliner railway trainsets of the 1930s with its Art Deco function-driven style. Similarly, the HDC-6 NEPTUNE design team found new ways to combine both form and function to create an entirely unique new solution within the commercial vehicle industry.

Hyundai’s commercial offerings include trucks from Class 2 to Class 8 and buses which are manufactured in three international plants and currently sold in 130 countries around the world since 1970s.