NACTO: 84M shared bike and scooter trips in US in 2018

22 October 2019

The deployment of micromobility sharing services (bikes and scooters) has expanded rapidly in cities across the United States. According to the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO), the number of shared bike trips in the 100 largest US cities increased from 321,000 in 2010 to 45.5 million in 2018.

Shared scooter trips were added to the NACTO study in 2018. There were 38.5 million shared scooter trips in 2018, representing 46% of the 84 million shared micromobility trips taken last year.

Shared micromobility refers to small fleets of fully or partially human-powered vehicles including bikes, e-bikes, and e-scooters.

The study data includes systems with more than 150 bikes or scooters and only includes data reported by the 100 largest cities by population. Data does not include private or closed campus systems such as those operating on university campuses.

Source: National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO), Shared Micromobility in the U.S.: 2018, April 2019.

Micromobility, Mobility services, Personalities

