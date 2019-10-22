California Governor signs bill exempting zero-emissions transit buses from state sales tax until 2024

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB 784 into law, thereby exempting zero-emissions transit buses from state sales tax until 2024.

For the bill, the category “transit bus” includes:

“Articulated bus”—a 54-foot to 60-foot bus with two connected passenger compartments.

“Bus”—a rubber-tire vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 14,000 pounds designed to transport passengers by road.

“Cutaway bus”—a vehicle in which a bus body designed to transport passengers is mounted on the chassis of a van or light- or medium-duty truck chassis, and that has a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 14,000 pounds, but not more than 26,000 pounds. A cutaway bus includes an original van or light- or medium-duty truck chassis that has been reinforced or extended. Accommodating some standing passengers does not disqualify a cutaway bus from being considered a transit bus.

“Double-Decker bus”—a high-capacity bus that has two levels of seating, one over the other, connected by one or more stairways, of a height that is at least 13 feet, and carries between 40 to 80 people.

“Over-The-Road bus”—a bus characterized by an elevated passenger deck located over a baggage compartment used for long-distance bus services or connecting outlying areas with central cities with limited stops.

“Shuttle bus”—a commercial vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating of 8,501 pounds or greater, sized Class 2b through Class 8, that transports passengers in a fixed destination route.

“Transit bus”—an articulated bus, bus, cutaway bus, double-decker bus, over-the-road bus, shuttle bus, or trolley bus.

“Trolley bus” means a rubber-tired, electrically powered passenger vehicle operated on city streets drawing power from overhead wires using trolley poles.

According to the Senate Committee on Appropriations, the bill will likely result in an annual General Fund revenue loss of $1 million to $2 million. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration will incur annual administrative costs of up to $250,000.

analysis of the bill by the Assembly noted that: