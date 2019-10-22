Application period for Volkswagen Mitigation Zero Emission Transit, School, and Bus funding open; $130M

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced that the application period for the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Zero‑Emission Transit, School, and Shuttle Bus program is now open. This solicitation is open to eligible bus owners throughout California, and funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is administering $130 million statewide in two equal installments of $65 million each for replacing internal combustion engine buses with zero‑emission buses.

The Zero-Emission Transit, School, and Shuttle Bus program is part of the VW Environmental Mitigation Trust, a nationwide program that provides about $423 million for California to mitigate the excess nitrogen oxide (NO x ) emissions caused by VW’s use of illegal emissions testing defeat devices in VW diesel vehicles.

California’s funding will support advanced technology vehicle and equipment deployments and accelerate the zero‑emission transformation of the heavy‑duty fleet. More than 50% of the total project funds are expected to benefit disadvantaged or low-income communities.

During the project’s 10-year period, approximately 425 vehicles will be replaced with an incentive amount of up to $400,000 per vehicle.