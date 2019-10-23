Eaton introduces new Flex Power Distribution Unit for commercial electric vehicles

Eaton’s eMobility business has introduced a new Flex Power Distribution Unit (PDU) for high-voltage electrified commercial vehicles; the new unit is uniquely designed to handle multiple load requirements.





Eaton has reached an agreement with Cummins Inc. to supply elements of the Flex PDU, which reliably distributes power and keeps the vehicle and occupants safe while protecting power electronics from short circuits, crash events and other electrical system faults.

As power demands in electric vehicles continue to increase, the capabilities of PDUs, which connect the main battery power to the rest of the vehicle, must also increase. Our intelligent Flex PDU leverages our industry experience and electrical expertise to ensure complete power protection with enhanced vehicle performance and efficiency. —Scott Adams, SVP, eMobility, Eaton

Eaton’s new Flex PDU not only protects vital components and occupants, but it is also an intelligent unit that provides diagnostic information to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) via the Controller Area Network (CAN), including where the most power is being consumed to maximize performance and efficiency.

The Flex PDU, which combines all the benefits of an automotive PDU into flexible and modular packaging, can be tailored to customer specifications with short lead time, making it ideal for low-volume commercial vehicle applications.

For each output channel, the high-voltage Flex PDU offers:

Isolation detection

Voltage and current sensing

Precharge functionality

High-voltage interlock

Circuit protection and switching capability

Eaton’s Flex PDU is scheduled to go into production by 2021. The Flex PDU will be introduced on 29 October at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show in Atlanta, Georgia.