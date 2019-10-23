Green Power licenses WiTricity technology to build wireless chargers for South Korean EV market

WiTricity, a pioneer in wireless power transfer over distance, has entered into licensing and technology transfer agreements with Green Power, a leading South Korea-based supplier of power electronics and high power wireless charging systems for various applications.

The agreements allow Green Power to leverage WiTricity’s innovative technology and reference designs for wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging systems.

Green Power will base its product offerings on WiTricity’s DRIVE 11 reference designs, which deliver 11 kW of power at efficiency and speeds that match or exceed conventional plug-in EV chargers.

WiTricity’s DRIVE 11 reference designs will comply with the upcoming SAE, ISO/IEC and GB (China) global standards.

We expect wireless charging to become a key feature and a catalyst to the growth of the EV market. We are proud to cooperate with WiTricity and leverage WiTricity’s patented technology to bring these EV wireless charging systems to market as quickly as possible. —Jung G. Cho, CEO of Green Power

Green Power aims to be a leading supplier of wireless charging infrastructure.

Founded in 1998, the company has developed and supplied wireless power transfer systems (1kW-300kW) for material handling equipment for more than 16 years. Green Power also has extensive R&D experience in applying wireless charging systems ranging from 1kW-1000kW in various applications including electric passenger vehicles, electric buses, and tram and port equipment. Six electric buses with wireless charging developed by Green Power have been operating in Korea since 2012.

WiTricity develops wireless power solutions using its patented magnetic resonance technology. Following its recent acquisition of the Qualcomm Halo IP portfolio, WiTricity has solidified its position as the “go-to” provider of EV wireless charging technology to automakers and Tier 1 suppliers.

Licenses already have been announced with Toyota, Aptiv (formerly Delphi), Mahle, TDK, IHI, Shindengen, Daihen, BRUSA, Anjie Wireless, Yura and VIE. Global corporate investors include Qualcomm, Toyota, Intel Capital, Delta Electronics Capital, Foxconn, and Schlumberger.

WiTricity is also collaborating directly with leading carmakers to drive global standards for wireless charging systems. Standards initiatives include the SAE International, International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), STILLE, China Automotive Technology & Research Center (CATARC), China Electricity Council and the Chinese Electric Power Research Institute (CEPRI).