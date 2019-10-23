Nissan unveils Ariya Concept electric crossover at Tokyo Motor Show

Nissan unveiled the Ariya Concept, a crossover EV with twin electric motors, powerful acceleration, award-winning driver assistance technology and a look that signals a complete reinvention of the brand’s design.





The new Nissan Ariya Concept, introduced at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show, signals a new era for Nissan as the company redefines its brand philosophy for the next evolutionary phase of the automobile.

The Ariya Concept features a spacious, premium cabin with high-tech features and a body that conveys the pure, clean nature of electric cars. Nissan designed the Ariya Concept to fully embody the three pillars of Nissan Intelligent Mobility: Intelligent Driving, Intelligent Power and Intelligent Integration. Combining advanced electric-vehicle technology with a new level of seamless human-machine interface connectivity, it offers a new driving experience.





The Ariya Concept features the latest version of Nissan’s award-winning driver assistance system, ProPILOT 2.0. The system combines navigated highway driving with hands-off single-lane driving capabilities. By engaging the vehicle’s navigation system to help maneuver the car on a predefined route on designated roads, the system can assist the driver with passing, lane diversions and lane exiting on multi-lane highways.

ProPILOT 2.0 also enables hands-off driving while cruising in a given lane. When approaching a road diversion or preparing to pass another vehicle, the system judges the appropriate timing of branching off or passing based on information from the navigation system and 360-degree sensing.

The driver receives intuitive audio and visual guidance and is prompted to put both hands on the steering wheel and confirm the start of these operations via a switch. When driving with ProPILOT 2.0 engaged, the interior lighting changes colors to signal that hands-off driving is enabled, while creating a relaxing atmosphere.

Built with a high-performance, 100% electric drive system, the Nissan Ariya Concept delivers instant torque to the wheels from a dual front/rear motor drive configuration. This layout delivers balanced, predictable power to all four wheels, equal or better than many premium sports cars.

The Ariya Concept promises excellent cornering performance and traction on slippery surfaces such as snow and loose dirt, without drivers needing to change their driving style, steering input or even pedal position. It accomplishes this thanks to the high-power, twin-motor, all-wheel control system.

Employing knowledge gained from years of vehicle control development—including the Nissan GT-R’s ATTESA E-TS torque split system and the Nissan Patrol’s intelligent 4X4 system—engineers created this new system to manage the EV’s power delivery and brakes automatically, ensuring smooth passage with minimal tire slippage. Drivers can maintain their driving posture and comfort, letting the system do all the work.