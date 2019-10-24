Honda accelerating electrification plans for Europe; all mainstream models by 2022

Honda is further accelerating its electrification plans for Europe by moving forward its goal for all of its European mainstream models to feature electrified powertrains by 2022. Announced during an Electric Vision event in Amsterdam, the new target is three years ahead of the previously announced 2025 goal.

This acceleration will see 6 electrified models launched over the next 36 months, with the Honda e and new hybrid-only Jazz leading the way.

The pace of change in regulation, the market, and consumer behavior in Europe means that the shift towards electrification is happening faster here than anywhere else in the world. As the pace of change continues to accelerate, we need to act sooner to meet these challenges head-on. I’m delighted to announce that all of Honda’s mainstream models here in Europe will be electrified not by 2025, but three years earlier, by the end of 2022, just 36 months from now. —Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe

Honda’s new e: Technology branding (earlier post) will unify all electrified products from across the business under the same global name.

For automobiles, as well as signifying the environmentally-friendly credentials of the product, the badging will denote the type of powertrain; Jazz will be the first vehicle to carry the “e:HEV” branding, standing for “Hybrid Electric Vehicle”.

The advanced two-motor hybrid technology that will power the new Jazz hatchback is already deployed in the 2019 CR-V Hybrid.





Honda Jazz and Honda Jazz Crosstar

Unlike traditional hybrids, where the electric motor assists the engine, in Jazz e:HEV the engine produces electricity which assists the motor. The result is the smooth ride and crisp acceleration of an electric vehicle matched to Honda’s unique control technology.

The next-generation Jazz will be available in 2020 and has made its global premiere at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

Six electrified models in 36 months for European region. Honda also confirmed how it will reach this ambition. Including the all-new Jazz and Honda e, six electrified models will be launched for the European market in the next 36 months. This includes a further battery electric vehicle and a range of e:HEV equipped models.

This shift to electrification will change the face of our model line-up considerably. Our two-motor hybrid technology will be spread across the model range and we will bring further battery electric product to the market. —Tom Gardner

Vattenfall. Honda also revealed the next step in its energy management business for Europe by announcing a collaboration with Vattenfall, a leading European energy supplier.

This collaboration will allow Honda to provide a flexible energy contract specifically tailored for electric vehicle (EV) owners in Europe. The partnership marks a key milestone for Honda in the development of the energy management solutions business that represents an important pillar of its ‘Electric Vision’ strategy in Europe.

In a Letter of Intent, signed on 23 October 2019, the two companies confirmed their intentions jointly to develop and to market a flexible energy contract that will allow EVs to be charged at the most cost-effective times, relative to grid demand. The tariffs—available to owners of any brand of electric vehicle1—also promote the use of electricity generated through renewable sources including hydropower and wind farms. This service will initially be launched in the UK and Germany in 2020, with other European countries to follow.

This key strategic partnership is the next step in Honda’s Energy Management Business in Europe which will ultimately proliferate the use of domestic power chargers, urban charging solutions, commercial energy services and advanced vehicle to grid (V2G) technology.