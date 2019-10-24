Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
REMONDIS and Neste partner to develop chemical recycling of plastic waste; targeting >200 kilotons/year
Eaton to launch a purpose-built, heavy-duty transmission for Class 7, 8 electric commercial vehicles

Subaru unveils Levorg Prototype with new 1.8L boxer engine at Tokyo Motor Show 2019

24 October 2019

Subaru Corporation unveiled the Subaru Levorg Prototype at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019. The concept for the second-generation of the Levorg features a newly developed 1.8L horizontally-opposed direct-injection turbo engine. The first-generation version, which launched in the Japanese market in 2014, offered 1.6L or 2.0L engines.

Boxer

Boxer2

The new Boxer turbo engine with lean-burn technology balances acceleration and environmental performance at a high level. It also brings superior dynamic quality with its strong torque.

The Levorg also moves to the Subaru Global Platform with full inner frame construction.


The all-new Levorg wagon takes full advantage of Subaru’s latest technologies:

  • Next-generation EyeSight. Realizes 360° sensing using four radars, including a newly developed stereo camera with a wider angle. The operating range of the pre-crash brake has been expanded to the beginning of encounters at intersections with poor visibility and right / left turns.

  • High-Definition map and vehicle locator. The locator precisely detects the vehicle position by utilizing information from GPS and Michibiki (Quasi-Zenith Satellite System). In combination with high-definition map data, the vehicle recognizes the shape of highway ahead, reduces speed before going into a curve and assists hands-free driving in traffic congestion.

  • Connected services. (First time in Subaru for Japan market) As “Connected Safety,” the Advanced Automatic Collision Notification system automatically sends an alert to an operator who immediately contacts the fire department and police department to request for a rescue and also coordinates with cooperating hospital for prompt lifesaving, when it detects a big impact from a collision. The vehicle also gets connected to an operator by a push of the button in case of emergency such as driver’s medical problems.

10

The production version of the new Levorg is scheduled to go on sale in the Japan market in the second half of calendar year 2020.

Posted on 24 October 2019 in Engines, Japan | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)