GSC Logistics first to haul commercial cargo with a BYD electric semi through Altamont Pass

On 22 October 2019, GSC Logistics was the first to haul a commercial cargo using an electric semi through the Altamont Pass, with their BYD 8TT heavy-duty electric truck. The Altamont Pass is a low mountain pass (1,009 feet or 308 meters) in the Diablo Range of Northern California between Livermore in the Livermore Valley and Tracy in the San Joaquin Valley. It is traversed by I-580.

The 8TT delivers 483 hp and 1,770 lb-ft of torque, powered by a 409 kWh battery pack.

The Class 8 BYD 8TT delivered its zero-emission cargo from Port of Oakland to Tracy, CA. It then picked up a return load back to the Port. The truck easily maintained 55 mph up the 8% grade through the Altamont Pass. Upon its return to Port of Oakland, the truck’s battery still had about 40% State of Charge (SOC)—plenty of reserve for additional operation throughout the remainder of the workday.

As the largest motor carrier at the port, GSC hauls about 120,000 containers of cargo across Northern California and Nevada annually. It manage 200 owner-operated trucks each day and currently operates five company trucks, including three BYD 8TT electric trucks that were grant-funded by CARB.

By utilizing battery-electric trucks, companies such as GSC can lower their operating costs while significantly improving air quality through the elimination of pollution caused by diesel trucks.

In addition to the cost, environmental and health benefits that come from converting to clean battery-electric technology, there are a number of other benefits for their drivers, including clean, quiet and smooth operation.