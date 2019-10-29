CalEPA contracting with University of California for studies on vehicle emissions and fossil fuel demand and supply

The California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA), in consultation with the Energy Commission, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research, the Labor and Workforce Development Agency, the Natural Resources Agency, the Transportation Agency, and the California Air Resources Board, is contracting with the University of California system for two studies focused on the state’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045:

Study 1: Identify strategies to significantly reduce emissions from vehicles and to achieve carbon neutrality in that sector.

Study 2: Identify strategies to decrease demand and supply of fossil fuels, while managing the decline of fossil fuel use in a way that is economically responsible and sustainable.

The Budget Act of 2019 made available $1,500,000 for a study to identify strategies to significantly reduce emissions from vehicles and to achieve carbon neutrality in the sector, including the transition to zero-emission light-duty vehicles, in particular, passenger vehicles, the transition to zero-emission heavy vehicles, and the adoption of other technology to significantly reduce emissions from heavy vehicles; the role of alternative fuels; and the impact of land use policy.

The study is to include, but not be limited to, strategies for reducing vehicle miles traveled, including increasing transit ridership.

The act also made available another $1,500,000 for a study to identify strategies to decrease demand and supply of fossil fuels, while managing the decline of fossil fuel use in a way that is economically responsible and sustainable.

The studies are funded with proceeds from California’s Cap and Trade Program and are part of California Climate Investments.

On 14 November, CalEPA and its sister agency partners will hold a workshop to discuss the priorities of these two studies, their integration into existing regulatory and planning processes, relevant timelines, and ongoing public engagement.