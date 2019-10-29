Transportation accounted for 8.8% of all US Gross Domestic Product in 2017

By category, transportation accounted for the fourth-greatest share of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017. Transportation was at 8.8%, following housing at nearly 20%, healthcare at 16.5%, and food at 9.5%.

Over time, transportation’s share of the GDP has remained fairly stable, varying from a high of 10.4% in the late 1990s to a low of 8.8% in 2017. The total GDP for 2017 was 19.5 billion dollars.

US Gross Domestic Product by Category from 1991 to 2017. Categories include housing, healthcare, food, transportation, education and other. “Other” includes all other categories, e.g., entertainment, personal care products and services, and payments to pension plans. Adjusted by the Gross National Product Implicit Price Deflator.



Source: US Department of Transportation, Bureau of Transportation Statistics, National Transportation Statistics.