Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Loughborough team awarded $4M to enhance virtual product development for next-gen EVs
Volvo Trucks North America reaches 200,000-unit connectivity milestone

Transportation accounted for 8.8% of all US Gross Domestic Product in 2017

29 October 2019

By category, transportation accounted for the fourth-greatest share of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017. Transportation was at 8.8%, following housing at nearly 20%, healthcare at 16.5%, and food at 9.5%.

Over time, transportation’s share of the GDP has remained fairly stable, varying from a high of 10.4% in the late 1990s to a low of 8.8% in 2017. The total GDP for 2017 was 19.5 billion dollars.

US Gross Domestic Product by Category from 1991 to 2017. Categories include housing, healthcare, food, transportation, education and other. “Other” includes all other categories, e.g., entertainment, personal care products and services, and payments to pension plans. Adjusted by the Gross National Product Implicit Price Deflator.

Source: US Department of Transportation, Bureau of Transportation Statistics, National Transportation Statistics.

Posted on 29 October 2019 in Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)