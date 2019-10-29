2020 MINI Cooper SE EV comes to US with MSRP of $29,900

MINI USA announced that the 2020 MINI Cooper SE battery-electric vehicle (earlier post) will reach US showrooms in early March of 2020 with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $29,900 plus an additional $850 Destination & Handling fee.





While the MINI Cooper SE has an MSRP of $29,900, federal tax credits and state electric vehicle tax credits make the MINI Cooper SE even more attractive. In some cases, qualified consumers can get a MINI Cooper SE for as low as $17,900, along with additional incentives such as HOV lane access in some states.

US pricing of the new MINI Cooper SE was set to establish this new battery electric as a true class leader in making premium electric mobility more accessible to a broader range of customers. —Michael Peyton, Vice President, MINI of the Americas

With a low center of gravity and dynamic handling, the MINI Cooper SE retains the fun-to-drive attributes of a MINI. The front-wheel drive electric motor generates 181 hp and 199 lb-ft of torque enabling the new MINI Cooper SE to go from 0 – 60 mph in 6.9 seconds and achieve a top speed of 93 mph.

The MINI Cooper SE comes standard with a two-mode regenerative braking system to help maximize the recharging of the battery while meeting personal driving style preferences.

The MINI Cooper SE comes standard with a base trim level that offers a full complement of premium features and equipment. Beyond the standard equipment, two additional trim levels will be offered giving customers the choice to easily add two bundled packages of premium equipment.

Based on, and dimensionally almost identical to the MINI Hardtop 2 Door launched in 2014, the MINI Cooper SE has been engineered to be electric. Modifications include a height increase of 18 mm (.7 inch) to accommodate floor-mounted battery packs and a new, more efficient HVAC heat pump to maximize range during colder weather.

Despite these modifications, the MINI Cooper SE has the same distinctive style and identical interior dimensions and cargo space as the internal combustion MINI Hardtop. It also includes a closed, uniquely styled grill for better aerodynamics.

The MINI Cooper SE comes standard with AC Charging at up to 7.4 kW, which allows for a 100% charge at home in as little as 4 hours, as well as DC Charging at up to 50 kW, which allows for charging at public stations in as little as 35 minutes to achieve an 80% charge, and utilizes the SAE Combo fast charging standard.

The MINI Cooper SE come standard with a new Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster which features a digital speedometer and graphic indications for Charge Level and Power Level, as well as scrollable data including remaining range and charging/charge level during charging. This puts essential EV operations and energy consumption data all in one convenient place.

The new MINI Cooper SE will go on sale early March 2020 at MINI dealers across the US.