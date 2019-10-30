BMW i Ventures invests in CelLink; flexible circuit technology

BMW i Ventures has made an investment in CelLink, a San Carlos, CA-based manufacturer of flexible circuit technology that delivers high-conductance, large-area, lightweight, and low-cost flexible circuits through a proprietary combination of manufacturing processes, designs, and materials.

The new funding is aimed at ramping up production of large-area flexible circuits for power and data transmission.

We believe CelLink’s technology will transform wire harnessing from an ‘old school’, simple technology to a more advanced, integrated, multi-purpose, flexible circuit technology with more functionality and lower cost. Automotive wiring is finally becoming high tech. —Marcus Behrendt, Partner at BMW i Ventures





CelLink’s battery pack interconnect system integrates busing, fusing, voltage monitoring, and temperature monitoring wiring systems into a single circuit. A typical CelLink battery circuit construction might include: 50-125 µm thick flame-retardant PEN coverlay or FRB paper dielectric; 100-400 µm thick aluminum or copper-coated aluminum conductor; and 50-125 µm thick flame-retardant PEN coverlay or FRB paper (optional).

The new funding will support CelLink’s operations as it scales up existing production contracts and transitions several projects into full-scale production. CelLink will continue to ramp production in its first manufacturing facility through 2019, and the company intends to bring a new production facility online in the 2020-21 timeframe to meet additional demand.

CelLink was founded eight years ago on the premise of providing interconnect solutions to the solar industry. We are thrilled that the core innovations that we developed have evolved into a new type of flexible circuit that addresses the growing challenges of vehicle wiring and light-weighting, battery wiring, and energy-efficient lighting applications. These industries are huge, and they require significant technological advances for the world to achieve a state of sustainable energy production and consumption. —CelLink CEO and co-founder Kevin Coakley





A typical CelLink vehicle wire harness circuit construction might include: 75-125 µm thick flame-retardant PEN, polypropylene, or LLDPE coverlay; 70-125 µm thick copper conductor; 75-125 µm thick flame-retardant PEN, polypropylene, or LLDPE coverlay. or high speed data transmission, 250 µm LLDPE or polypropylene layers and 35 µm copper shield layers may be included in the circuit construction for low-loss, impedance matched signal transmission.

In the long-term, CelLink expects that its technology will scale well-beyond the company’s initial markets. The company has already received strong interest in adapting its technology for use in aerospace and commercial vehicles.