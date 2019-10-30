Cummins unveils hydrogen fuel cell truck as tech demonstrator

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Volta Trucks partners with Prodrive to develop its electric heavy-duty truck
30 October 2019

Cummins Inc. unveiled a heavy-duty truck with fuel cell and battery electric power at the 2019 North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta. Cummins’ strategy is to provide its customers with a broad portfolio of power options, from diesel and natural gas, hybrids, to battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell solutions.

Cummins_HydrogenFuelCellTruck_(002)

The zero-emissions class 8, 6x4 day cab tractor is a technology demonstrator suitable for vocational applications, including regional haul, urban delivery operations, port drayage and terminal container handling.

The truck was designed and integrated by Cummins in Columbus, Indiana and includes a proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell from Hydrogenics, a recent addition to Cummins. The truck was designed for a 90 kW fuel cell and is scalable in 30 kW or 45 kW increments up to 180 kW and has a 100 kWh lithium-ion battery capacity.

The truck has a range of 150 to 250 miles between filling up; that range can be extended with additional hydrogen tanks, by increasing the tank storage pressure, or by installing additional fuel cells to optimize management of the vehicle load factor.

Many of the critical components of the powertrain including the PEM fuel cell, system controller, powertrain controls, wire harnesses and junction boxes, among others, were designed and developed by Cummins.

To help all original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers and end user envision how Cummins’ fuel cell power can enable their success, the truck has been intentionally designed without collaboration from any of the company’s OEM partners.

Cummins has made several recent announcements around fuel cells like the acquisition of Hydrogenics, a memo of understanding with Hyundai Motor Company to collaborate on hydrogen fuel cell technology across commercial markets in North America and an investment in Loop Energy, a fuel cell electric range extender provider.

Comments

SJC

Most excellent, cleaner and no imported oil.

Posted by: SJC | 30 October 2019 at 10:08 AM

HarveyD

Needs a lot more range per charge?

Posted by: HarveyD | 30 October 2019 at 10:31 AM

SJC

"The truck has a range of 150 to 250 miles between filling up, however, that range can be extended with additional hydrogen tanks, by increasing the tank storage pressure, or by installing additional fuel cells to optimize management of the vehicle load factor."

- from the link

Posted by: SJC | 30 October 2019 at 02:11 PM

Davemart

This manages on a far, far smaller battery pack than Nikola intend.

I was and am doubtful about that in their design, as I simply do not believe notions that battery prices are falling fast enough to make them likely to be viable.

Performance in hill climbs etc may be reduced by not having a massive battery pack, but it seems to me that Nikola may be making the mistake of designing for edge case use, when they could cover 90% of it a lot more cheaply with a smaller pack, and let diesels do the ultra demanding routes.

Anyway, that is my take at the moment.
Thoughts?

Posted by: Davemart | 30 October 2019 at 05:12 PM

