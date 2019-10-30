Hyundai Motor accelerates hydrogen technology development through 3 strategic investments

Hyundai Motor Company announced key investments into three hydrogen companies—Impact Coatings, H2Pro and GRZ Technologies—to strengthen its leadership position in the global hydrogen fuel cell ecosystem.

The collaborations will enable Hyundai to expand its hydrogen infrastructure and enhance the efficiency of its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) manufacturing.

Our investment in these innovative companies will reduce the production cost of FCEVs and enhance the safety and affordability of hydrogen infrastructure. We hope to accelerate the widespread adoption of hydrogen technology by making FCEVs more accessible for our customers. —Youngcho Chi, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Hyundai Motor Group

Impact Coatings. Impact Coatings AB is a leading supplier of PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition}-based coating solutions for fuel cells, offering coating materials, machines, and services. The Swedish company’s ceramic coatings are cost-efficient substitutes for precious metals used in fuel cell production. Under the new joint development agreement, Hyundai and Impact Coatings will jointly research and develop a new generation of materials, processes and equipment for a variety of applications, including fuel cells and hydrogen production.

H2Pro. H2Pro is an Israeli startup that developed the E-TAC (electrochemical, thermally active chemical) water splitting technology, which is efficient, affordable, and safe. H2Pro’s technology will allow Hyundai to lower the cost of hydrogen production, which will in turn reduce the price of hydrogen for customers. This marks Hyundai’s second investment into the startup since Hyundai CRADLE Tel Aviv first announced the partnership in November 2018.

GRZ Technologies. GRZ Technologies is a company based in Switzerland specializing in energy storage in hydrogen form. Its technology stores hydrogen more safely at lower pressure with higher density, while its proprietary compression technology is also more affordable. Hyundai’s agreement with GRZ will accelerate the company’s efforts to commercialize hydrogen infrastructure for greater accessibility to customers.

Hyundai Motor introduced the ix35 Fuel Cell (also known as Tucson Fuel Cell) in 2013. Hyundai’s second-generation FCEV, the NEXO, has a range of more than 609 kilometers and emits clean water vapor and purifies the air while driving.