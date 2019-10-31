Autotalks’ C-V2X ready for China, following successful interoperability and conformance testing

Israel-based Autotalks successfully showcased its V2X chipset’s conformance to the Chinese C-V2X standard and the Chinese OSCCA (Office of State Commercial Cryptography Administration) security standard in the first large-scale http://www.imt-2020.org.cn of multi-brand C-V2X communication.

The IMT-2020 Promotion Group’s C-V2X ‘Four Layers’ Interoperability Application Demonstration brought together more than 20 automotive companies which formed about 50 demonstration teams including leading automakers, all major chip-makers, and terminal and security solution providers working together in a real-world setting.

The IMT-2020/CAICV/China SAE 2019 C-V2X “Four Layers” Interoperability Application Demonstration was part of the China SAE Congress and Exhibition that was held on 22-24 October in Shanghai.

Autotalks’ chipset was used by five different automakers: Renault-Nissan, Brilliance Auto, FAW, Great Wall and another major European OEM, which conducted demonstration rides for hundreds of visitors, exhibiting conformance and interoperability at all levels: chipset, system, software and security.

The demonstration included both Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) applications with security enabled according to Chinese OSCCA standard for the first time. Protection of the V2X system against cybersecurity attacks through Road Side Units (RSUs), was evident through the demonstration rides.

Autotalks has been working closely with its Tier1 and ecosystem partners to ensure end-to-end conformance and interoperability, which is a prerequisite for mass deployment of C-V2X. Leading up to the IMT-2020/CAICV/China SAE event, Autotalks successfully completed interoperability testing with all other C-V2X chipset vendors.

Recently, Autotalks and Neusoft signed a cooperation agreement aimed at forming a strategic partnership for creating a highly reliable and truly secure global V2X solution. The two companies launched and successfully demonstrated this joint product with four car-makers as part of the IMT-2020/CAICV/China SAE “Four Layers” Demonstration.

The IMT-2020 Promotion Group was jointly established in 2013 by three ministries of China—the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST)—based on the original IMT-Advanced Promotion Group.

The IMT-2020 (5G) Group C-V2X Working Group has attracted more than 168 members, and a number of partners with 5GAA in common. The C-V2X Working Group is the major platform to promote LTE-V2X and 5G-V2X technology research, verification, and industry development in China.