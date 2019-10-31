BYD and AMPLY launch preferred partnership for EV charging infrastructure and energy services for commercial fleets

With the high costs and operational complexities surrounding electric vehicle (EV) deployments within commercial fleets, EV manufacturer BYD announced a preferred partnership with charging infrastructure provider AMPLY Power.

The partnership allows fleet operators such as transit agencies, shuttle bus operators, universities, school districts, and municipalities to transition more rapidly to electric vehicles through joint products and services encompassing vehicles and infrastructure.

In a 2018 survey by Greenbiz, fleet operators cited high cost and complex infrastructure as main deterrents in expanding their electric truck and bus pilots to full deployment. The two companies aim to answer these challenges by providing bundled, affordable solutions and charging infrastructure that guarantees uptime.

AMPLY provides comprehensive end-to-end services to fleet operators, including operational upgrades and utility interconnections, optimal charging strategy based on drive cycle and duty cycle, debt financing or grant funding for reducing capital expenditures, and implementing resiliency plans where needed.

The company assumes the full financial responsibility of utility account and provides the fleet with flat usage rates. AMPLY also performs onsite operations and maintenance services, and invests in technology upgrades as the needs of the fleet evolve.

If we want to accelerate electric vehicle fleet adoption, we must make it as simple as possible for commercial fleet operators. By establishing a relationship with BYD, we now open the door to vehicle and management options for operators, making the switch to electric even easier. —Vic Shao, CEO of AMPLY Power

BYD produces transit buses and motor coaches at its manufacturing plant in Lancaster, California. AMPLY and BYD have been working with joint customers since early 2019. This partnership formalizes the relationship as the two companies begin to deploy a number of electric bus customer projects, with the earliest expected to launch this year.