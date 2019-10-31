Fisker names its all-electric SUV Ocean; unveils app-based leasing program

Fisker Inc. revealed the name of its upcoming all-electric luxury sports utility vehicle: Fisker Ocean. Designed in California by iconic automotive designer, entrepreneur and visionary Henrik Fisker, the Fisker Ocean will feature recycled, vegan and more innovative materials.

The all-electric SUV will come standard with an extended range (target of approximately 250 to 300 miles, depending on driving conditions), enabled by an approx. 80 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The Fisker Ocean is targeted to begin production at the end of 2021, with the first high-volume deliveries projected for 2022.





For the past two years, we have been working quietly on an emotionally appealing and affordable luxury electric vehicle that will serve as a flagship for driving positive global change—from the most sustainable materials possible across the supply chain to practicality that will change the perception of what an EV can be. The Fisker Ocean features dramatic sculpture—with a wide stance and a luxurious SUV silhouette. I wanted to combine maximum usability with an unprecedented driving experience. The interior is spacious and extremely modern, bringing a luxury feel and timelessness that has never been seen in a vehicle before. The future of mobility is about enjoying an electric vehicle without hassle, long-term commitment and the prohibitive high cost of ownership. Driving the Fisker Ocean will be easy: through a flexible lease via a mobile app. And we take care of all the service and maintenance. Simply put, we’re introducing the future of hassle-free, fun and easy e-mobility. —Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker

Fisker has skipped the standard automotive process of making a show car and will instead reveal a fully running production-intent prototype sitting on the actual, completely engineered platform on 4 January 2020. The unveiling will take place during a private event, which will be live-streamed.

Early reservations for the Ocean will be open as the mobile app launches on 27 November 2019. Further details, including pricing, will be released on that date.

At 4,640 mm in length, the Fisker Ocean is designed for optimal space and usability. Fisket focused on optimizing efficiency throughout the design—including a fixed hood that avoids costly sealing and latches, as well as saves weight. The room under the hood has been optimized for housing electronics and the air conditioning unit, ultimately resulting in more interior space.

Some of the Fisker Ocean’s features include (but are not limited to):