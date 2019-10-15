Audi A6 allroad returns to the US in 2020 with 48V mild hybrid system

The Audi A6 allroad is making its US return in 2020 with a specially tuned adaptive air suspension and quattro with ultra technology. The 2020 A6 allroad is standard equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter TFSI engine and Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology that work in tandem to efficiently produce 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.

The belt alternator starter as the central MHEV component recovers up to 8 kW of power during braking and feeds the electricity into a separate lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 10 Ah. The new Audi A6 allroad quattro can coast with the engine switched off over wide speed ranges; start-stop mode kicks in right from 22 km/h (13.7 mph).

(Audi offers the new A6 allroad quattro on European markets with a choice of three V6 TDI diesel engines.)

The allroad uses a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission.





A specially tuned adaptive air suspension with controlled damping allows the A6 allroad to switch between on and off-road driving situations, making it ready for the adventure ahead. Ride height is adjusted depending on the mode set using the Audi drive select system and road speed. At its maximum height, the allroad sits 1.8 inches higher than the A6 sedan to enable additional clearance over rugged terrain for a total ground clearance of 7.3 inches. Drivers can choose between six driving modes to best fit nearly any driving scenario.

Auto: provides the most balanced engine and chassis response (5.5 inches of ground clearance)

Comfort: lighter steering feel and smoother throttle input makes smooth and comfortable driving (5.5 inches of ground clearance)

Dynamic: heavier steering feel along with immediate throttle responses and sporty gear changes (-0.6 inches lower)

Individual: driver chooses each setting according to preference

Offroad: provides increased ground clearance (+1.2 inches) at speeds up to 21.7 mph

Lift: provides an additional 0.6 inches of lift above Offroad mode, when traveling under 21.7 mph

The A6 allroad also offers additional standard comfort features including standard hill descent control, tilt angle assist and dynamic all-wheel steering. When negotiating light terrain, the driver can call up a display on the MMI monitor that shows the current tilt angle in the longitudinal and transverse directions—displaying a warning when the vehicle is at risk of tipping over.

On a steep slope, the hill descent control limits the speed to a speed decided by the driver and brakes all four wheels selectively and individually as necessary. On loose surfaces the system provides an additional braking wedge in front of the wheel by using a special ABS brake function.