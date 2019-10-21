Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
New Toyota Yaris marks first use of TNGA for compact; new hybrid system
Qantas hails direct NYC-to-Sydney flight; 19h 16m in the air; Project Sunrise

Latest Ricardo Software release features faster analysis and electrified motorcycles

21 October 2019

The 2019.2 release of powertrain design and optimization software from Ricardo provides enhancements across the entire suite of products.

In keeping with its strategy of combining upgrades into major releases and ensuring that all customers have the most up-to-date software at the earliest opportunity, the 2019.2 release from Ricardo Software represents the fruits of development work across the entire product range.

Vectis-03-thumbnail-(flattened)_730

Key themes of the development work undertaken by Ricardo’s commercial software development team are a focus upon improving the scope, accuracy and speed of simulation, as well as enhancing integration and co-simulation between individual analysis operations and software, using both Ricardo and third-party products.

Key enhancements in the 2019.2 release include: an order of magnitude increase in solution speed for the ENGDYN engine dynamics simulation package; new state-of-the-art predictive combustion models for performance simulation product WAVE and faster than real-time WAVE-RT; a new solver for VECTIS with combustion engine simulation capabilities including dynamic cut cell method for moving boundaries, new spray and wall film physics and advanced turbulence combustion models; and new modelling capabilities in IGNITE for the development of xEV motorcycles.

The significant speed enhancements—most notably in the latest update to the ENGDYN software—will enable customers to run more simulations, reduce development time and achieve higher levels of design optimization more quickly.

Improvements in detailed analysis such as that featured in the latest SABR gear, shaft and bearing package will allow customers to do more in the design phase while also bringing potential reductions in costs.

Posted on 21 October 2019 in Electric (Battery), Simulation, Vehicle Systems | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)