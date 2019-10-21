Latest Ricardo Software release features faster analysis and electrified motorcycles

The 2019.2 release of powertrain design and optimization software from Ricardo provides enhancements across the entire suite of products.

In keeping with its strategy of combining upgrades into major releases and ensuring that all customers have the most up-to-date software at the earliest opportunity, the 2019.2 release from Ricardo Software represents the fruits of development work across the entire product range.





Key themes of the development work undertaken by Ricardo’s commercial software development team are a focus upon improving the scope, accuracy and speed of simulation, as well as enhancing integration and co-simulation between individual analysis operations and software, using both Ricardo and third-party products.

Key enhancements in the 2019.2 release include: an order of magnitude increase in solution speed for the ENGDYN engine dynamics simulation package; new state-of-the-art predictive combustion models for performance simulation product WAVE and faster than real-time WAVE-RT; a new solver for VECTIS with combustion engine simulation capabilities including dynamic cut cell method for moving boundaries, new spray and wall film physics and advanced turbulence combustion models; and new modelling capabilities in IGNITE for the development of xEV motorcycles.

The significant speed enhancements—most notably in the latest update to the ENGDYN software—will enable customers to run more simulations, reduce development time and achieve higher levels of design optimization more quickly.

Improvements in detailed analysis such as that featured in the latest SABR gear, shaft and bearing package will allow customers to do more in the design phase while also bringing potential reductions in costs.