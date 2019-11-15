Ford to reveal new electric SUV Mustang Mach-E on Sunday; on-line reservations open then

Ford will reveal its new all-electric SUV Mustang Mach-E on Sunday at an event in Los Angeles that will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Autohome (China). Immediately following the broadcast— which is scheduled to end at approximately 6:30 p.m. PST—reservations will open for the Mustang Mach-E at Ford.com.

Customers can reserve their spot in line for the Mustang Mach-E by making a $500 refundable reservation deposit.

Customers in the US and Europe who wish to reserve a vehicle can select their desired specification of the Mustang Mach-E, create a Ford account, select their preferred Ford dealer, and enter their credit/debit card details and address.

Customers who reserve a vehicle will be able to finalize their configuration next year when the ordering window opens.

Reservation timing for China will be announced at a later date.