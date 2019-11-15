Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Study finds climate impact of hydropower varies widely
LADOT orders 130 BYD electric buses

Ford to reveal new electric SUV Mustang Mach-E on Sunday; on-line reservations open then

15 November 2019

Ford will reveal its new all-electric SUV Mustang Mach-E on Sunday at an event in Los Angeles that will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Autohome (China). Immediately following the broadcast— which is scheduled to end at approximately 6:30 p.m. PST—reservations will open for the Mustang Mach-E at Ford.com.

Customers can reserve their spot in line for the Mustang Mach-E by making a $500 refundable reservation deposit.

Customers in the US and Europe who wish to reserve a vehicle can select their desired specification of the Mustang Mach-E, create a Ford account, select their preferred Ford dealer, and enter their credit/debit card details and address.

Customers who reserve a vehicle will be able to finalize their configuration next year when the ordering window opens.

Reservation timing for China will be announced at a later date.

Posted on 15 November 2019 in Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)