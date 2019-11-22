Lexus introduces the UX 300e, its first EV, in China; on sale in China and Europe in 2020

Lexus is introducing its first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the UX 300e, at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. The UX 300e is scheduled to go on sale in the Chinese and European markets in 2020, and in Japan early in 2021.





Lexus engineers kept the distinctive design and the utility characteristics of the UX crossover intact, and focused on the opportunities to build on the performance advantages unique to EVs.

The UX 300e’s 150 kW, 300 N·m front motor provides a natural-yet-brisk acceleration character, and the 54.3 kWh battery pack located directly underneath the floor of the cabin deliver a low center of gravity and a driving range of 400 km (249 miles). The efficiency of the motor, inverter, gears and high-capacity battery were all maximized, utilizing the knowledge acquired developing hybrid vehicles.





The batteries are equipped with a temperature management system that operates at low and high ambient temperatures. Reliability is also increased with the use of multiple monitoring systems that regulate charging and prevent conditions such as overcharging.





Starting with the driving signature of the UX, Lexus engineers were able to leverage the new electric drivetrain to enhance even further the vehicle’s on-road performance. At the same time, UX 300e has one of the quietest cabins in its class.

UX 300e’s Drive Mode Select function lets customers manage smooth acceleration and deceleration according to their situation. Drivers can feel the powerful acceleration and instant torque of the EV powertrain as they push the pedal, and use the paddle shift in a similar manner as engine braking, through four levels of deceleration regeneration while enjoying a natural on-road feel.

The UX 300e provides excellent dynamic performance thanks to the low center of gravity resulting from motor and battery placement underneath the vehicle body, combined with optimized of front/rear weight distribution and moment of inertia.

The high-performance level of the GA-C platform is enhanced with additional braces and optimization of the shock absorbers’ damping force to match the dynamic changes of electrification.

While EVs are naturally quiet, UX 300e adds insulation beyond just the battery and suppresses outside noises such as wind or pebbles which would be otherwise noticeable in the absence of an engine and transmission. Lexus focus on sound management lets drivers enjoy comfortable tranquility in the cabin.

Engineers also focused on sound while driving to provide a natural feeling. Active Sound Control (ASC) transmits natural ambient sounds to allow for understanding of driving conditions, and provides a natural feeling for the cabin's occupants.

Connected car technology. By linking to a smartphone using a dedicated app, drivers can check the battery state of charge and driving range. Charging controls are also included such as timer function to inform the owner when the vehicle will be fully charged or to schedule the charging according to when the vehicle is expected to be driven next. The app also allows the owner to remotely control various convenience functions such as the A/C, seat heaters, and window defrosters.

UX 300e adopts Lexus Safety System+, as Lexus continues to pursue the prevention of accidents and fatalities, as well as decreasing driver stress and developing driver assist systems to provide a more natural and safe driving experience.