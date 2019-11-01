Airbus makes strategic investment in advanced Li-ion battery company Amprius; silicon nanowire anode technology

Airbus Defence and Space has made a strategic investment in Amprius Inc. The first to introduce 100% silicon anodes in lithium-ion batteries to the market in 2013, Amprius manufactures the highest energy density commercial batteries in the industry.

The company’s products and technology platforms include a 100% silicon nanowire anode; silicon-graphite composite anodes; lithium-rich cathodes; and high voltage electrolytes tailored for silicon. This financing will further boost the development of new generation batteries based on Silicon Nanowire Anode technology.

Airbus Defence and Space’s investment will help drive the development of higher volume production capacity along with higher energy density cells for Airbus Defence and Space aerospace programs, including the Zephyr High Altitude Pseudo Satellite and Urban Air Mobility innovation initiatives.

This partnership re-inforces the link between two market leaders, the newest generation batteries of the market matched with the most advanced HAPS programme. Zephyr is currently the only one operating in the stratosphere at an average altitude of 70,000 and running exclusively on solar power, providing persistent local satellite-like services and supporting a wide range of applications and tasks. —Jana Rosenmann, Head of Airbus Unmanned Aerial Systems

Amprius Inc.’s high energy density batteries are used for smartphones, wearables, drones, robotics, aerospace vehicles, electrical transportation, and military equipment.

California-based Amprius has a materials R&D lab in Nanjing, China; and a high volume battery manufacturing facility in Wuxi, China.