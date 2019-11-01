Citroën launching electrification offensive across commercial range

Citroën is a leading player in the Light Commercial Vehicles market. The Brand is now preparing to launch a major electrification offensive across its commercial range.

Already present in very targeted markets with Berlingo Electric and the forthcoming launch of Jumpy Electric (beginning of 2020), the Brand plans to extend its electric offering for business customers with a range of 100% electric compact vans by 2021.





This range will be suited to professionals since it offers comfort, controlled cost of use, the freedom to drive in town centers, the ability to make “last mile” deliveries and keep up with the development of e-commerce business. Within two years the Brand will offer the Groupe PSA’s best know-how in terms of a 100% electric offering, by providing a 100% electric version of Jumpy (launch in 2020) and a 100% electric version of New Berlingo Van (by 2021).

This electrification will concern the light commercial vehicles but also the passenger vehicles.

Citroën Jumpy: the first model in the electric offensive. Citroën Jumpy, launched in 2016 and with more than 135,000 models sold, recently developed its range in order to more closely meet the needs of business customers. Robust and with a large loading capacity, Citroën Jumpy offers a calibrated range, available in 5 versions including 3 new models (Worker, Driver and CityVan) targeting 3 types of use specifically: construction sites (with raised suspension, protection plate, increased payload, Grip Control), long patrols (with driver assistance systems, dedicated to comfort and safety) and in-town driving (with greater agility and ease).

To provide professionals with concrete solutions for mobility in urban environments but also in rural areas thanks to autonomy that allows drivers to make most of their trips, in 2020 Citroën will add a 100% electric version of its compact van to its range.

Using the Groupe PSA’s EMP2 multi-energy platform, this electric version of Jumpy will be offered with 2 levels of range:

200 km on WLTP cycle with a 50 kWh battery

300 km on WLTP cycle with a 75 kWh battery