Volkswagen boosting e-mobility efforts in China

The Volkswagen brand is boosting its e-mobility offensive in China. Next year, about 300,000 electrified models will be handed over to customers there; this will then reach about one million by 2025. By 2023, the Volkswagen brand will offer 10 models based on the MEB modular electric drive toolkit on the Chinese market.

The SUV study ID.Next, shown at the IAA, provided a glimpse of the first model in the ID. family for China. Production of this model is to start at the end of 2020. The ID.3 will then be produced by SAIC VOLKSWAGEN at the new plant in Anting.

We have given our brand a new look, a new character, a new corporate goal focusing fully on decarbonization and new cars. Volkswagen will continue to bring fascinating models onto the market – including cars with high-efficiency combustion engines. However, the ID.Next and ID.3 show that we are on the way to mobility with a neutral carbon balance with battery electric vehicles. —Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Brand, and CEO of Volkswagen Group China and Volkswagen Passenger Cars in China

The Volkswagen brand will be launching 10 electrified versions—plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles—of existing models on the Chinese market up to the production of the first ID. in China at the end of 2020.

The Volkswagen model offensive also includes high-efficiency internal combustion engines. Since the beginning of 2018, the Volkswagen brand has introduced a total of 14 new models including five new SUVs in China. In Guangzhou, the brand presented the compact SUV TACQUA, which is to be produced by FAW Volkswagen. A new model in the SAIC VOLKSWAGEN portfolio is the large MPV Viloran.