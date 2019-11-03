Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Robert Bosch Venture Capital invests in quantum computing startup IonQ; trapped ions

Zhejiang team boosts gasoline-range products from Fischer-Tropsch synthesis

03 November 2019

Fischer-Tropsch (F-T) synthesis converts syngas to liquid fuels. However, the reaction products of traditional F-T synthesis follow the Anderson-Schulz-Flory (ASF) distribution law, and the resulting carbon number distribution is wide and complex with a high content of heavy hydrocarbons. This makes it difficult to concentrate the carbon number of liquid hydrocarbons to within a specific range.

A team at Zhejiang University in China has investigated the influence of rare-earth metal ions promotion on the F-T synthesis of gasoline-range hydrocarbons (GRHs, C5–C12 hydrocarbons). In a paper in the journal Fuel, they report that a Co/Y-β catalyst exhibited optimal GRHs selectivity of 49% with a yield of 41.4% at 260 °C, 2 MPa, H2/CO = 2, and 1,064 h−1.

1-s2.0-S0016236119318447-ga1_lrg

To increase the proportion of gasoline-range hydrocarbons (GRHs) from F-T synthesis, some researchers have regulated the structures and properties of catalysts by introducing supports rich in acid sites or adding metal promoters to enhance the in situ hydrocracking reaction of long-carbon-chain hydrocarbons and the isomerization of linear hydrocarbons.

In recent years, the use of bifunctional catalysts combining acidic zeolites with active components has become a promising means of achieving selective F-T synthesis. … H-β zeolite has been widely utilized in selective F-T synthesis as it shows high cracking activity and selectivity for middle distillates on account of its distinct pore structure and acidity. … Many researchers have found that the introduction of a small amount of a rare-earth metal in conventional F-T synthesis catalysts can promote the degree of reduction, catalytic performance and lifetime.

… In this study, H-β acidic zeolite has been modified by these typical rare-earth metal ions (Y3+, Ce3+ and La3+), prior to the introduction of cobalt nanoparticles by a wet-impregnation method. The resultant Co-based catalysts have been applied for selective F-T synthesis to study the influence of modification with these cations on the structure and physicochemical properties. Moreover, the effect of different rare-earth ion-exchange modifications on the catalytic activity and products of F-T synthesis are discussed to gain insight into how the selectivity for the target products might be improved.

—Zhuo et al.

The researchers found that the modification of Y3+ and Ce3+ on Co/H-β enhanced the activity and stability of the catalyst. Additionally, modification with rare-earth metal ions enhanced the strength of the CO-metal bond while weakening that of C-O bond, leading to an increase in selectivity for GRHs and stability.

The doping of Y promoted the dispersion of active Co particles, and the addition of Ce3+ strengthened the reducibility of Co/H-β, thus facilitating the conversion of CO.

We hope that this work will be helpful for further researches on the efficient regulation of selective F-T synthesis for more GRHs, as well as in-depth understanding of the effect of unique ion-exchange modified methods on the structure and physicochemical properties of the modified catalysts.

—Zhuo et al.

Resources

  • Yexin Zhuo, Lingjun Zhu, Jiacheng Liang, Shurong Wang (2020) “Selective Fischer-Tropsch synthesis for gasoline production over Y, Ce, or La-modified Co/H-β,” Fuel, Volume 262, 116490 doi: 10.1016/j.fuel.2019.116490

Posted on 03 November 2019 in Fuels, Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)