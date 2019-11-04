DOE awards $4M to carbon capture and storage projects selected as part of ACT

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) announced $4 million in federal funding for national laboratories to collaborate with international partners on seven projects out of the 12 that were selected as a part of the Accelerating Carbon Capture and Storage Technologies (ACT) Initiative.

The ACT Initiative is a consortium of ten European countries—France, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom—and the United States.

Together, DOE and the ACT Initiative are funding researchers in each of the participating countries to collaborate on projects that will accelerate and mature carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies around the world.

The 12 selected projects have a total value of nearly $49 million, with the ACT consortium members contributing $35 million of this total. The seven projects with US involvement and funding include three carbon capture projects and four carbon storage projects.





The table shows the projects’ acronyms, their primary activity, the request for funding from ACT and the country partners involved in ACT2. The green marks indicate the lead country for the specific projects. The total budget of the 12 projects is €43.6 million of which €31.5 million is funded by the ACT consortium; private financing amounts to €1.5M with the remaining coming from matched funding from the projects themselves.

Carbon Capture Projects:

Lowering Absorption Process Uncertainty, Risks, and Costs by Predicting and Controlling Amine Degradation (LAUNCH). Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and its subcontractor, the University of Texas at Austin, will work with their partners to establish a fast-track, cost-effective, de-risking mechanism to predict and control degradation of carbon capture solvents. This will help resolve one of the main drawbacks of chemical solvent capture systems that leads to increased costs.

DOE Funding: $1,000,000; Non-DOE funding: $7,118,460; Total Value: $8,118,460 Innovative Membrane Systems for CO 2 Capture and Storage at Sea (MemCCSea). In this project, the National Energy Technology Laboratory is collaborating on the development of hyper compact membrane systems for maritime and offshore applications. The project team will conduct lab- and pilot-scale tests to optimize and evaluate novel ceramic and mixed membrane systems.

DOE Funding: $500,000; Non-DOE funding: $1,656,354; Total Value: $2,156,354 Process-Informed Design of Tailor-Made Sorbent Materials for Energy Efficient Carbon Capture (PrISMa). Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory is partnering on a project that helps to bridge the gap between molecular science and process engineering by developing tailor-made materials for a wide range of carbon capture applications. By coupling these disciplines, the project hopes to bridge the gap that can move promising sorbent materials beyond the lab.

DOE Funding: $501,000; Non-DOE funding: $2,724,551; Total Value: $3,225,551

Carbon Storage Projects: